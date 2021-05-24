5 best Minecraft Java axe enchantments in 2021

In Minecraft, axes can be pretty resourceful to players depending upon what they are used for. Players primarily use axes to mine objects made out of wood. Axes deal the most damage to wooden objects, and will mine them much faster.

Players may also use axes as a defensive weapon. Players can use axes to attack hostile mobs and defend themselves. In the Java edition of Minecraft, Iron and Stone Axes are stronger than diamond swords!

There are also enchantments that can be applied to make axes stronger. In Java edition, a new enchantment for ax called "cleaving" is coming out in one of the next big updates. This enchantment increases ax's damage and shield disabling.

Axes can be enchanted using an anvil or enchanting table. Enchanting tables are crafted using four obsidian, two diamonds, and one book. Anvils are created using three iron blocks and four iron ingots.

There are several different enchantments that can be applied to axes. In this article, players will discover the 5 best Minecraft Java edition ax enchantments in 2021!

5 best enchantments to put on axes in Minecraft in 2021

1) Sharpness

(Image via Reddit)

Sharpness is a great enchantment for both swords and axes in Minecraft. Since certain axes already deal increased damage in java edition, placing sharpness on them will make them even more powerful.

Sharpness increases the amount of damage that the ax does to mobs. Players can find this enchantment on an enchanting table or in an enchanted book.

2) Efficiency

(Image via Reddit)

This enchantment is one of the best enchantments to have when using the ax to mine. Efficiency increases the speed at which players can mine. This enchantment increased the rate of mining speed, and prevents the player from taking large amounts of time mining stuff.

Efficiency can be found on an enchanting table or an enchanted book to be placed into an anvil.

3) Mending

(Image via Reddit)

This enchantment is one of the best enchantments for players to have for anything in the game. Mending is a treasure enchantment that is only found around the Minecraft world in a book. It can never be found on an enchanting table.

Mending takes the XP that a player earns from mining, slaying mobs, or other tasks in Minecraft, and uses it to repair the durability of the ax if it is decreased. This is very helpful to the player as the ax will not break as fast.

3) Unbreaking

(Image via Sportskeeda)

Unbreaking basically increases the durability of the ax. This enchantment allows players to use the tool, with a chance of durability not decreasing on each usage. It will take much longer for the ax to break, and players will not have to worry about repeatedly crafting a new one.

Players can find unbreaking on the enchanting table or inside of a book to be placed in an anvil.

4) Smite

(Image via Sportskeeda)

Smite is usually not one of the best enchantments for other weapons in Minecraft, but since axes deal an increased amount of damage to mobs, even more than a diamond pickaxe, it can be useful.

Since zombies are one of the most common undead mobs, players can equip the ax with smite to kill them easier. Smite increases the amount of damage done to undead mobs in the Minecraft world.

Zombies are one of the most common mobs to see roaming around, and the Wither is also considered an undead mob as well. This enchantment is only ranked in the top 5 due to its performance against the undead elements.