5 best Minecraft Java Edition 1.16 seeds in 2021

In Minecraft, no seed is identical to the next, and not all seeds are made equal.

Some may be pretty at first glance but have many flaws once gameplay actually begins; others may have the resources but not the views. However, certain seeds have that perfect medium with plenty of resources at the player's disposal without sacrificing the great appearances.

Here are five of the prettiest Minecraft seeds for Java Edition 1.16.5 with ample resources, gorgeous views, and a lot of potential.

Top 5 Minecraft Java Edition 1.16 seeds

#5 - -1231267014



This Minecraft seed is one lucky find, as it spawns the player in a small plains biome right beside a jungle and a dark oak forest.

The area literally has every type of tree in the vicinity of a couple hundred blocks. There's a massive spruce forest atop a distant mountain just in view from spawn, an expansive birch forest behind the spawn location, and there's a large swamp behind the jungle as well.

This is the perfect area for players who prefer building with different materials, and there are so many materials to go around.

#4 - 2065486297



This seed is perfect for players looking to create their base surrounding an archipelago or a series of islands.

This is a really cute seed with a lot of materials right near the spawn, really nice coastal areas, and the sweetest little islands not too far from each other to build into a base.

There are biomes nearby that can supply the player with almost every type of wood they'd want for building, and the views are impossible to beat—especially with shaders on.

#3 - 572779209



This seed is ideal for Minecraft players who are on the lookout for amazing views. It spawns the player beside an absolutely beautiful Shattered Savannah biome that is perfect for players looking to build a large-scale village built on interesting terrain.

This would also be a great location for a base because players could potentially convert every plateau into a different type of farm, have the different crevaces in the shattered landscape into a different room. It would be one epic base, but it would take a lot of time and resources.

#2 - -935877912



This is one interesting Minecraft seed. The player spawns in the nearby mountainous spruce biome, and directly ahead, the player will be able to see not only a mesa biome but a village and a mooshroom island as well.

This is a prime starting position for any Minecraft player, regardless of how they intend to play. It's a beautiful location to set up camp, as it's a plentiful area when it comes to resources, and the views are top-notch too.

Players will be able to make mooshroom farms for unlimited mushroom stew, make villager trades, and find tons of gold underneath the mesa.

#1 - -9057352651117540831



This seed is the best for Minecraft players, no matter what their intentions are for spawning into a new world.

Speedrunners will love the convenience of having an almost complete ruined portal nearby to a village, and the village is quite loaded as well.

Players who prefer the slower route and like to enjoy the game as it progresses will also love this seed, as there are ample resources in the surrounding area. Also, there are multiple areas nearby that are prime spots for building a humble home.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the article's writer.