5 best Minecraft Java Edition addons in 2021

Minecraft addons are the best way for players to embrace community-made game additions without fully diving into the modded Minecraft world.

There are many addons that adjust gameplay without actually adding anything into the game, but there are quite a few that do add different blocks and items for players to experiment with for both decorative and efficiency reasons.

This article shares a healthy mix of some of the best addons for Minecraft. Some of them add blocks and items into the game for players to learn about and mess around with, whereas some just improve the gameplay and efficiency for players without adding actual items into the game.

Here are the best addons for Minecraft to try out in 2021.

Top 5 Minecraft addons for Java Edition

#5 - Clumps

Image via MTmods.com

Clumps is a great addon that players don't really even recognize is there half the time. This addon works to improve players FPS and gameplay by clumping together dropped XP so that it doesn't lag out the game when there are too many in an area.

This is an amazing addon for players with slower laptops or PCs who are more accustomed to lag when surrounded by massive quantities of XP, like when having just defeated the Wither or Ender Dragon.

Advertisement

#4 - Storage Drawers

Image via CurseForge

Storage Drawers is a simple addon that brings different types of storage into the game besides chests and barrels. These drawers are a lot more aesthetically pleasing and can be organized a lot easier than chest rooms can.

Depending on the type of drawer chosen, there are different sizes for players to use for different sized categories of blocks. For example, cobblestone and dirt will probably need a larger area for block collection than prismarine or music disc collections.

This addon is perfect for making crafting and potion-making areas, too, as the different sizes allows players to have the cutest little collections surrounding them of all the materials needed to make what they want to make.

The image above shows a potion-making station that a player who used this mod made, and it works perfectly for making any potion in the game.

This mod is just the right size to add new blocks into the game without adding much to explore, keeping the gameplay as vanilla as possible.

Advertisement

#3 - Cooking for Blockheads

Image via CurseForge

Cooking for Blockheads is an amazing food addon for Minecraft that adds both different types of food to collect and different cooking methods and blocks for cooking in the game.

This is the perfect addon for players who are desperate to have an actual kitchen in their Minecraft house, in addition to the players looking for more things to eat.

There are new recipe books that walk players through how to find and cook each of the current food items in Minecraft, and it is even compatible with different food addition mods like Pam's HarvestCraft.

This is honestly a really great addition to Minecraft that doesn't interfere too much with vanilla gameplay. It just adds a little bit of an extra touch to the game for both new and veteran Minecraft players.

#2 - Just Enough Items

Image via CurseForge

Just Enough Items is an amazing addon that a lot of Minecraft launching clients have as an optional addon to be embedded into the game, as some players actually find it to be a vital part of the game at this point.

Advertisement

This handy sidebar is almost like a secondary crafting menu as it provides players with a list of every game and item in the game and, if craftable, provides players with a crafting recipe. It will even place the right items into the specific slots of the crafting table GUI if all the necessary items are found in the player's inventory.

This addon actually influenced the creation of the crafting guide book now found in players' inventories.

#1 - Biomes O' Plenty

Image via CurseForge

The Biomes O' Plenty addon for Minecraft adds over 80 different biomes into the game for players to explore, including new blocks and items to discover in each of them.

This one is easily the best addon or mod that brings new biomes into the game, as it introduces players to so many different types of blocks to use in building different items like flowers and floor types, and so much more. One magical biome even has a type of water that acts as a healing pool.

There is so much to find in this mod, and it's thoroughly recommended for any player—new or old—due to how perfectly it meshes with vanilla Minecraft.

A new player could be convinced that these biomes are just another part of the vanilla gameplay, as they have been created to seamlessly blend together with the original Minecraft biomes.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the article's writer.