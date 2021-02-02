5 best Minecraft Java Edition island seeds

There are so many options when it comes to Minecraft gameplay, and island living playthroughs are some of the more interesting and tougher variants that players can choose to partake in.

Surrounded by vast oceans, players have to make calculated decisions to make sure they can succeed in completing the game.

One of the best and most fulfilling moments in a Minecraft playthrough is making the area the player has chosen to settle down in a livable and aesthetically pleasing location.

Here are some of the best island seeds for players to use when it comes to succeeding in a full Minecraft playthrough.

Top 5 Minecraft Java Edition island seeds

#5 — 2945671375784082726

This is a really interesting seed. It spawns the player on a massive island divided into two biomes: a great taiga with large spruce trees and a mooshroom biome with overgrown mushrooms and mooshroom cows populating it.

This is an amazing biome to start out in because players can create their home in the mooshroom biome—giving them a hostile mob free spawn area and home. This island has everything a player would want, making it an amazing island to spawn on.

#4 — -376042977865450385

This seed is super cute. It spawns the player on an island already populated by an island village community.

Whether players want to raid this village to take over and collect all of their resources or use it as a building block in a personal island city, it's up to them, but both are valid options.

The nearby mooshroom biome and ice spikes (and igloos in the ice biome) are perfect for players to take advantage of as well.

#3 — Tom Hanks

This little survival island is perfect for players who want a difficult survival experience.

The seed spawns players on a small island with just enough trees to get by, a small area to get resources, and a massive, imposing ocean monument taking over the nearby waters to prevent players from trying to sail anywhere else for the foreseeable future.

Whether players play this map to complete the game or to eventually defeat the ocean monument is up to them, but both are incredibly valid goals for a map like this.

#2 — -1818003526513659276

This seed is an enhanced version of the last map as it, too, has a minimal area to build and an imposing ocean monument nearby.

This island almost tells its own story, as the nearby shipwreck may have been caused by the horrific guardians of the ocean temple. This is the perfect seed for any player looking for a challenge when it comes to Minecraft island gameplay.

#1 — 5797705914173781750

This seed is absolutely glorious for players wanting a cute area to build a thriving town. There are plenty of resources, all confined to a large Jurassic Park-esque island. This is the cutest island for players to use for a group SMP or just a private, single-player world.

The nearby icy biome has plenty of polar bears to collect as pets, both flat and mountainous areas, and so much more. This area is actually the perfect island for a zoo build if players would be interested in creating something like that.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the article's writer.