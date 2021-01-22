5 best Minecraft Java Edition maps in January 2021

Downloadable maps are one of the best aspects of Minecraft.

Players can take time away from their worlds and dive right into a completely new, intricately-built area to explore and adventure through.

The maps listed below are a mixture of adventure maps and other, more decorative maps to explore the fantastic builds without a plotline to follow.

Adventure maps specifically have a particular goal or purpose that the creator has intertwined throughout the map for players to play through. This allows them to have a completely new experience that almost doesn't feel like Minecraft.

Here are five of the top Minecraft maps that are downloadable on the Java Edition for players who want to experience new gameplays or just marvel at the amazing builds of the most skilled Minecraft builders around.

Best downloadable Minecraft maps for Java Edition

#5 — Wrath of the Fallen

This popular Minecraft adventure map was actually created by the amazing build team of the well known multiplayer server, Hypixel.

It is a great map to explore, with so much to discover. There are new bosses and mobs to fight, new armor and weapons to find, new potions to use, and lots more.

Wrath of the Fallen has so much for players to discover and should be considered for a multiplayer server or even realm. It is a superb map to go through, and the gameplay is brilliant and engaging.

#4 — Herobrine's Mansion

This excellent Minecraft adventure map is also created by the incredible build team at Hypixel.

As one of the most renowned servers to play on the Java Edition, this is quite a well known and played adventure map. It has so much to discover, from new bosses and monsters to new items, like different armor, weapons, potions, and more.

Although this map was developed to be a co-op, multiplayer map, it is usable as a singleplayer world, too.

Herobrine's Mansion is an amazing adventure map for players to download if they want to try something new.

#3 — World in a Jar

Image via PlanetMinecraft

Although seemingly simple, this adventure map has one of the most amazing playthroughs for all sorts of players, especially those who can get bored with a single setting.

This Minecraft adventure map focuses more on the player, trapping them in a glass bottle and making them find their way and travel throughout the different stages of glass bottles scattered around the skies — each filled with various items and biomes.

World in a Jar is crazy and gets a lot more complicated than one might believe. There's a massive list of challenges to complete, so this is definitely something to tackle over time or with a group of friends.

It's a great map to try out and is highly recommended for players without the super bulky PCs that some of these other worlds require.

#2 — World of Worlds

Image via MinecraftMaps

This Minecraft map is honestly so amazing to tour. Although it is not an adventure map like the few listed before, this map is beautiful and exciting to wander around.

Anyone — Minecraft player or not — would be amazed by this build site. Filled with numerous extremely detailed builds of some of the most recognizable buildings worldwide, it perfect for anyone with an eye for exploring both in-game and out.

World of Worlds alone holds incredibly intricate and accurately made versions of some of the world's most well known architectural sights. With buildings and creations from over 85 countries, this map is truly something to admire and tour.

This map is being added to continually, although slowly, as the entire project is created by a single creator — Zeemo. Many new projects are being worked on only to be added once finished, including Damascus (Capital of Syria) and Beirut (Capital of Lebanon).

#1 — Atropos

Image via PlanetMinecraft

This amazing map is one of the most thrilling builds to explore in any game mode, be it adventure, survival, creative, or even spectator.

It features an entire, intricately-built steampunk city for players to tour and enjoy. However, its most awesome aspect cannot even be seen from the inside of the city. The entire build focuses on the shell of a giant, extremely detailed tortoise.

This build is truly a sight to behold, with so much to discover and admire. It is truly exquisite, making it completely understandable why Atropos took over five months of almost constant work to come to life.

It's even better that a single man could create this entire project, and is definitely a Minecraft map to try out.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the writer's opinions.