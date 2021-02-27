5 best Minecraft Java Edition mods for 1.16

In Minecraft, some of the best content found is actually made by outside developers and Minecraft fans.

The modifications that Minecraft fans make are incredible, and there are thousands to take a look at and play around with. With mod developers constantly at work to appease content-hungry Minecraft players, there's so much to see and enjoy.

Here are some of the best current mods to download for Minecraft version 1.16.

Top 5 Minecraft 1.16 mods

#5 — Progressive Bosses

Image via CurseForge

Progressive Bosses is one of those mods that should already be implemented into Minecraft.

This mod works to make boss mobs increasingly harder for players to defeat while making the prizes players receive for beating them increasingly better. There are so many reasons why this should be a mod that players should get in their game, but the main one is to help the player improve at the most basic aspect of Minecraft's game structure: fighting.

Battling mobs is a day-to-day occurrence in Minecraft, so why shouldn't they improve and get harder to defeat while players progress in the game and get better equipment?

#4 — Tech Reborn

Image via CurseForge

Tech Reborn is a fascinating mod for players who love the intricate, technical side of Minecraft. For instance, Redstone users who can create those incredible contraptions would love using this mod.

Tech Reborn can be used to optimize a player's world to the maximum extent, bringing incredibly powerful powertools into the game like drills to make mining easier, easy and sleek-looking smelting, sorting, and mining machines.

#3 — Simple Farming

Image via CurseForge

The Simple Farming mod for Minecraft works to create new and exciting ways for players to fill their hunger and saturation bar.

This mod adds many new food options for players, including new crops, fruit-bearing trees, berries, and even wine. They can make entire fields full of the new crops and use them to create the new meals and snacks that this mod brings to Minecraft.

#2 — YUNG's Better Caves

Image via CurseForge

The YUNG's Better Caves mod works to give the player a fan-made look into how the upcoming 1.17 update caves may look.

This mod makes the terrain generation a lot more realistic and exciting, adding tons of pathways underground to explore and newly generated cave structures. This mod also adds stalagmites and stalactites into the game, an aspect of update 1.17 players wait for with anticipation. Giddy players who can't wait for the new update should check out this mod.

It works perfectly with Vanilla Minecraft as well as other mods too.

#1 — Druidcraft

Image via CurseForge

Druidcraft is an amazing mod for Minecraft 1.16 that allows players to dabble in the druidic lifestyle. It adds a ton of new blocks that vary from decorative to usable equipment. Quite a few blocks are naturally generating, too, like the different types of trees this mod brings to the game.

Four new ores are incorporated into the landscape for players to collect and turn into all sorts of tools and armor. In addition to ores, there are new rope blocks that players can climb and use for decorative purposes.

For a newly made mod for Minecraft, the developers did a great job creating a varied group of items and materials to keep players busy for days.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the article's writer