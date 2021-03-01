5 best Minecraft Java Edition mods for 1.16.5

When it comes to Minecraft, there are so many mods out there that fans and players have developed with the intention of adding to and expanding upon the game without losing the integrity of Vanilla Minecraft.

There are thousands of mods on the internet for immediate download that span a wide range of content; there are mods for new dimensions, biomes, mobs, furniture, and so much more. Also, there are mods that were made to better the game's coding without actually adding anything new.

Here are five of the best Minecraft mods out there for players to test for the most recent version, Minecraft 1.16.5.

Top 5 Minecraft Java Edition 1.16.5 mods

#5 - Iron Chests

Image via Feed The Beast Wiki

Iron Chests is a Minecraft mod that has been in circulation for years now, and there's no wonder why players still stand by the mod today.

Iron Chests is a mod that enhances the chest and storage system that Minecraft has and expands the sizes that chests in the game can be. There are so many chests with different sizes and purposes.

Players need to keep in mind that the larger and better the chest, the more expensive the chest will be.

Advertisement

Download here

#4 - Waystones

Image via CurseForge

Waystones is a mod that a lot of players stand by for being one of the best waypoint mods out there.

Not only does this mod remove those giant, beacon-like waypoints that some mods add into the game, it makes teleportation an aspect of the game rather than a cheating mechanic.

Waystones are placeable blocks that allow players to teleport between the structures to travel across their worlds quickly and with ease.

Download here

#3 - Quark

Image via CurseForge

The Quark mod for Minecraft is one of those mods that incorporates a bunch of aspects into the game that players argue should already be implemented.

This mod brings so many small additions, which further the atmospheric feel to Minecraft and make the worlds generate much better.

There are way too many parts in the Quark mod to go over it here, but prospective users should really check out the developers' website.

Advertisement

Download here

#2 - Biomes O' Plenty

Image via CurseForge

Biomes O' Plenty is a tried and tested mod that players have loved for years on end. It enhances the Minecraft world to a great extent and adds new and interesting biomes to explore into the world's terrain. Some are realistic, some more magical, and each have their own unique traits.

Each biome has its own rarity, like in Minecraft, and some of the rarest biomes have magical properties (like healing water, for example).

Download here

#1 - JEI (Just Enough Items)

Image via CurseForge

Compared to the last two mods, Just Enough Items may not seem very exciting, but once a player tries it, they will never want to go back.

JEI is a mod that provides the player with all of the crafting recipes of a game beside their crafting table GUI. Players can search for any block to see how to craft it, use it to place inventory items into the right slots in the crafting table to create the desired block, and so much more.

Download here

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the article's writer