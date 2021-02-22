5 best Minecraft Java Edition prison servers (2021)

Minecraft prison servers were most popular in the early 2010s with the game's release, but there are quite a few still running to this day. And they are expanding in popularity once again.

Prison servers focus on the base ideology of the game: labor. Although it may not be every player's cup of tea, it's a really fun time for players who don't mind grinding for their gains. There is so much to do on prison servers, and quite a lot of them have amazing social circles and chats to take part in.

Here are the best Prison servers for Minecraft players to look into in 2021.

Top five Minecraft Java prison servers

#5 — Pika Network

Image via Nycolate, Twitter

Pika Network is a Minecraft server that has a very loyal following. There are so many future friends to meet through this server and its multiple game modes, like skyblock, prison, and creative.

The prison section of this server stands out as a contender for best in its section because — although it's very akin to other Minecraft prison servers — the community is something that all players would want to be a part of.

It's truly a great experience playing on this server, making it great for experienced and amateur players.

IP: mp.pika-network.net

#4 — MCPrison

Image via mcprison.com

MCPrison is really interesting as it's quite an old server, and yet it is one of the most creative and original prison servers out there. While there are still the usual kinds of tasks that could be found in a regular prison game mode, this server has an aquatic theme threaded throughout the server.

At the moment, this is the only aquatic prison experience for players to experience, so it's a great one to dive right into when searching for a new prison server.

IP: mcprison.com

#3 — Jartex Network

Image via Souhail Belhassen, YouTube

Minecraft's JartexNetwork server is a fantastic prison server with a whole lot going on all the time. There are always upgrades being made to how the prison game mode functions so it runs smoothly, there's a great community involved in the game mode, and so much more.

This is a great prison server to get started on because there is so much to do, and players could never get bored. Some so many Jartex veteran players will grind for hours to rise in the ranks of the prison game mode.

IP: mp.jartexnetwork.com

#2 — MineSuperior

Image via MineSuperior Community

MineSuperior is an amazing server for players that are looking for an inclusive community that welcomes newcomers. This server has a bunch of veteran and new players visiting it every day, and there is always a player out there to guide newbies.

MineSuperior has an extensive Minecraft prison network for players to explore and rise the ranks in, in addition to a bunch of other game modes to try out like KitPvP, Towny, Factions, and more.

IP: play.mcs.gg

#1 — Manacube

Image via hyDr0KT, Youtube

Manacube is probably the most popular Minecraft prison server out there, averaging a couple thousand players online at all times. It is one of the original, popular Minecraft servers with a lot of traction during the first few years of the game's release.

There are so many overpowered players on this server, as there are hundreds dedicated to being the best.

Manacube also has a bunch of other parts to it besides prison for players when they get bored, including creative, regular survival, factions, minigames, parkour, and more.

IP: lobby.manacube.net

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the article writer's opinion.