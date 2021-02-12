5 best Minecraft Java Edition resource packs

Minecraft resource packs are some of the best customizable aspects that players can add to their Minecraft world.

Resource packs are perfect for adding a special touch to the world, making it unique and entirely to the player's liking. There are so many packs out there for players to try out, and they vary in aesthetic to fit each players' needs and wants.

5 best Minecraft resource packs

#5 - Round Trees

image via CurseForge

The Round Trees resource pack is unlike the rest of the packs in this list as it works to improve a single aspect of the game rather than the game as a whole.

This fan-made Minecraft resource pack was made to add emphasis and definition to the trees found around the player's Minecraft world, and it does that perfectly.

This resource pack works in tandem with multiple popular mods that add trees into the game, too. It will keep the world consistent regardless of whether the player is playing a vanilla or modded game mode.

Advertisement

Download here

#4 - Bare Bones

image via CurseForge

The Bare Bones resource pack for Minecraft does the complete opposite of the other resource packs in this list. This pack is perfect for players who enjoy a more minimal and cartoonish look to their Minecraft worlds, builds, and mobs.

Textures have been stripped back to their bare necessities, hence the name of the pack, leaving blocks without distinct definition or texture.

This is a really interesting pack to play with, and it makes the world look very much like a scene from the TV show Adventure Time. There is so much to explore and love with this pack, and players interested in the look of it should definitely try it out.

Download here

#3 - Epic Adventures

image via CurseForge

Advertisement

The Epic Adventures Minecraft resource pack is perfect for players that love medieval builds. This pack adds so much life into the players' surroundings while adding a lot of definition to building blocks in the game.

The cloud textures in this resource pack are really fluffy and realistic, which meshes really well with the realistic look of every block and item this pack adds.

This is a pack frequently used by players who enjoy having a renaissance or medieval style applied to their houses, towns, farms, and barns. The animals in this pack are also incredibly cute, which is always a plus.

Download here

#2 - BetterVanillaBuilding

image via CurseForge

BetterVanillaBuilding is an absolutely amazing pack that looks even better with the addition of shaders. This pack enhances vanilla Minecraft perfectly, keeping each block recognizable while still improving its look to make it more defined.

This resource pack is amazing when it comes to builds with sandstone and other desert-inspired builds. Minecraft seems to lack blocks that fit perfectly into the sandy desert and beach biomes. This pack completely corrects that, making blocks so much more cohesive with their corresponding biomes.

Advertisement

Download here

#1 - Soartex Fanver

image via CurseForge

Soartex Fanver is one of the most popular Minecraft texture packs found on the official CurseForge website, and there's definitely a reason for that. The creators of this resource pack don't miss anything; every item, block, and particle in the game has been reimagined and edited to look so much better.

The style this pack follows doesn't sway too far in one direction. It is realistic and cartoonish, and the views this pack creates are just amazing. The skies and clouds are edited, too. This is done to match the entire aesthetic of this resource pack, and the creators even added aspects of Optifine into the mechanics of the textures.

This pack truly brings a more enhanced version of vanilla gameplay to the player while remaining faithful to the original game style.

Download here

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the article's writer.

Also read: Minecraft Guide for Beginners