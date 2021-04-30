5 best Minecraft Java edition seeds for exploring

Seeds in Minecraft are codes that players can enter to generate different worlds inside of the game. Seeds are entered when players are creating a world, and each one has its own unique traits.

No seed is the same, and each seed will have at least some difference, whether it's the biomes or the actual world structure. Players can find different loot in each seed, and even different Minecraft structures, such as the stronghold location, will be different in seeds.

Players should be cautious when entering seeds to make sure it is the correct world that they would like to generate, as even one number or letter off could make a completely different world.

Some seeds can generate very rare structures that some seeds may not. For example, players can enter a seed that can give them an ocean monument with a sponge room, or players can enter a seed where it is guaranteed that pandas spawn.

Seeds also contribute to the way that the Nether is generated. Every different seed can create a different look for the Nether, just like the overworld. Players can enter a seed where the Nether has more loot or where it is easy to find Netherite.

5 Minecraft Java seeds for exploring

Two villages

Seed: -1654510255

(Image via akirby80 on Youtube)

This seed not only spawns players right in between two villages when they first generate the world, but it is also a really good Nether seed in Minecraft. This seed is great for players who wish to explore both the overworld and the Nether.

If players were to place a Nether portal right in between the two villages, they would spawn in a pretty good place in the Nether. There will be lots of loot around, and players can easily explore the Nether in this seed, since it is pretty easy to navigate due to the structure.

Extreme Hills

Seed: 189354817

(Image via Minecraft Fandom)

This seed will spawn players near a beautiful extreme hill biomes. Players of Minecraft may know that the extreme hill biome can be sort of rare to find.

The extreme hill biome is where players can find emeralds (one of the rarest ores in Minecraft). Players can loot the inside of the caves in this biome to find emeralds, or they can just explore around the hills and see what they can find.

There is also a savanna village not too far off, so players can go to this village and find resourceful things after exploring the hills.

Pandas

Seed: 5672120378

(Image via Minecraft)

If not inferred from the name, this seed will spawn players where they can find pandas. Not too far out from the spawn, players can find a bamboo jungle where they can collect bamboo and maybe even see pandas.

This seed is great for new players of the game, who have not seen the more rare side of Minecraft. Players will also spawn near a snowy hills biome, where they can explore both the snow and igloos.

Players can even discover polar bears in this seed and venture out in the snow biomes. However, players should be careful when looking for polar bears and pandas. Both of these animals can be hostile if their babies are bothered or if they are attacked.

Ocean Monument

Seed: -3821186818805133221

(Image via Minecraft Fandom)

This is a great seed for players looking to explore an ocean monument. If players have never discovered a monument in Minecraft, this seed will show them everything they need to know.

Right off of spawn, players will land on a small island that has a few surprises to it. Players will be able to get wood right off the bat since there are trees here, and they can make a wooden boat if need be.

There is also a decent amount of cobblestone that players can collect to make themselves a stone pickaxe, eventually leading to iron. Players will spot an ocean monument right underwater in front of the tiny island.

Another rare feature in this is a Mooshroom biome that is visible in the distance. This is a rare biome in Minecraft and players can use the boat to sail over.

Pillager Outposts

Seed: 2327370183894455166

(Image via Reddit)

A pillager outpost is a small castle-like structure in Minecraft where players can find pilagers and raid captains. Players can defeat the pillagers at this outpost and obtain a lot of cool loot out.

Players can also explore what Minecraft raids are by using this seed. Players can start a raid by killing the raid captain to occupy bad omen, before entering an occupied village.