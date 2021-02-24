5 best Minecraft Java Edition seeds for 1.16.4

Some of the best parts of Minecraft come from the wondrous landscapes that can be discovered through random seed generation.

With each seed having an entirely different world attached to it, there are an endless amount of opportunities for players to enjoy. Some seeds, however, just can't compare to others.

There are so many amazing seeds out there for players to enjoy, and here are the five best seeds for players to explore.

Top 5 Minecraft Java Edition 1.16.4 seeds

#5 — 3427891657823464

Image via Minecraft

This spruce forest, hilly biome is a picturesque spawn, to say the least. The local woods and mountains are a jackpot for a wealth of materials and resources from ores to wood and stone alike.

Mining underneath these hills can provide the reader with ample amounts of ores from iron and gold all the way to diamond and emerald, so it's definitely worth a stay. Plus, who wouldn't love this view out of a cabin window every morning?

#4 — 3227028068011494221

Image via Minecraft

This cute little coastal village is a perfect starting spawn for any player, whether they prefer speedrunning, building, or just regular survival.

The village has a lot of resources to collect as well as villagers to trade with once the player has emeralds.

The farms provide the player with some food to start off their journey, and the nearby desert and mountain biomes are perfect for exploration.

There are two other villages not too far away to collect resources from as well if the player doesn't immediately want to dive into the mines.

#3 — -6798331664095837875

Image via Minecraft

This Minecraft seed has some of the most epic terrain generation not too far from spawn. Heading towards the mountainous Savannah in the distance, players will eventually stumble across this massive series of craters.

This is an amazing world for players who love to create stories surrounding their Minecraft worlds, as there is so much potential for creating an intense background due to the large craters.

What happened here? What blew up this area? What is there for players to find in this craterous land? The player will have to find out.

#2 — -811703440

Image via Minecraft

This seed has everything a player could want right at spawn. The player spawns in a Spruce Taiga biome surrounded by trees and resources, and only a few blocks away, they can find this massive intersection of multiple ravines.

Together, these interconnected ravines can get the player almost a stack of iron, seven diamonds, a bunch of coal, and some gold ore too.

The area above is great for a house, and the village not too far away is great for raiding for extra food supplies and other resources.

There's a bunch to find on this map, so players should really check it out.

#1 — 8064548905772457900

Image via Minecraft

This seed is definitely special, to say the least. The player spawns right outside of an abandoned Savannah village surrounded by Jungle biome islands. Between the spawn village and the nearest island is a massive underwater ruined portal with a gold block and a chest to loot.

This is a Minecraft spawn rich with all kinds of materials required to quickly progress in the game.

The village has food and lootable chests, the portal provides the player with a really unique Nether spawn, and the local jungles can get the player infinite jungle wood as well as bamboo. This is a perfect spawn for players that love pandas as well.