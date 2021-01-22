5 best Minecraft Java Edition seeds in 2021

Java Edition Minecraft has some unique seeds for players to use as their main worlds, either for a task like speedrunning or setting up a new singleplayer/multiplayer survival.

Different types of Minecraft worlds have various aspects to admire, from their abundance of resources and brilliant location to their aesthetic beauty. These seeds listed below have a bit of both: some are brilliant finds for those players wanting to have the quickest and most efficient spawn area, and some are beautiful in addition to being great for players to use as their starting position.

Here are some of the best Minecraft worlds players can use in the Java Edition.

Five best Minecraft Java Edition seeds

#5 — 5859195333423694798

Image via Minecraft

This Minecraft seed is the best for players who want a perfect starter experience.

Directly ahead of the spawn point is a spruce forest with an affluent village. This village has enough obsidian in its chests to make a complete nether portal, a full set of iron armor between the chests and the armory, plenty of food to start a player off, and even a diamond in one of the chests.

To make this seed even better, residing only a little ways away is a ravine that ultimately leads to six different underground gorges in the area, which all together hold plenty of each ore the game has to offer.

This seed is honestly an amazing starter, and players should use it to their advantage.

#4 — -2633346777609645921

Image via Minecraft

This seed is one of the best for luck. A little further from spawn is one of the largest naturally occurring shipwrecks found. It's turned over completely, suspended in the air with a pillar of ice. It's a fantastic view, and the loot inside is even more memorable.

In addition to the loot inside those chests, the treasure map found at the boat's stern leads the player to the closest island. Digging away at the sand a little bit will reveal a treasure chest filled with fabulous treasures, like diamonds, gold, golden apples, iron, a heart of the sea, and so much more.

#3 — -7457009251932508969

Image via Minecraft

This seed has one of the most beautiful and unique spawns.

The player spawns right beside a Mesa biome with its striking red sands and different terracotta shades forming beautiful plateaus in the distance. However, at the forefront of the player's vision will be a sandy village populated by some fantastic villagers (with the best trades), plenty of food to collect, and even two iron golems to kill for materials.

Right beside that village is one of the largest and most daunting woodland mansions ever seen in Minecraft. With a platform of over 30 blocks of cobblestone, this woodland mansion looms over the village, providing players with the perfect way to become the village's hero.

Scattered throughout this woodland mansion is a plethora of fantastic loot.

This map is not for the faint of heart, though, as some of the most dangerous mobs reside in this mansion, and it's incredibly tough to battle through without losing lives.

#2 — -3164030659446014825

Image via Minecraft

This seed is a rarity in itself, and any seasoned Minecraft player would recognize that.

Usually, these mycelium mushroom biomes are extremely rare. They can only be found after hours of sailing the ocean, as they typically spawn as lone islands in the middle of nowhere.

This seed, however, has a mycelium biome right at spawn. Not only that, but so many types of other biomes surround it. It is truly a player's choice for where they would like to live, as they have almost every biome to their choosing.

The mycelium biome is also populated by plenty of mooshroom cows for players to collect and keep in their animal farm, meaning they have an infinite amount of food at their disposal as long as they have bowls on hand.

#1 — 550915391673325096

Image via Minecraft

This Minecraft island village seed is a perfect starter island, though players may question that statement's validity. As there seems to be no trees in sight to collect wood, players don't even need to spend much time on the island.

After collecting the notable loot found in the village chests — which includes enough obsidian to fully complete the ruined portal that resides at the other side of the island — players can venture into the nether to spawn beside a nether fortress.

This seed is terrific for players who want to speedrun and for regular players, as the bare necessities for completing the game are provided.

Even better, once players have collected all they needed to reach the end, the End Portal isn't too far away from that main island.

It truly is a unique Minecraft seed for any sort of player and should be taken advantage of in the game's 1.16 version.

