5 best Minecraft Java Edition seeds for gold

Minecraft is honestly such a huge game that probably hasn't even been completely explored yet. Minecraft is not just limited to one world type that players can play in!

Some players who are new to the game may not know this, but Minecraft has a whole bunch of different seeds players can enter to generate different worlds. Every Minecraft seed is different, and no seeds are duplicates.

Minecraft seeds are typed in by players when they create a new world in the Minecraft menu. Even one number off can change the world type that players generate, so players should be attentive when typing in the seed and make sure that is the seed they want to go in because once the seed is typed in, it cannot be changed.

Every seed in Minecraft can spawn players near very resourceful items and players can even enter seed numbers that generate large ravines and caves. Inside, players may find gold. Gold is a useful item that players in Minecraft may use to create armor, weapons, and golden apples.

This article will tell players the 5 best seed numbers for finding gold in the Java Edition of Minecraft.

5 Minecraft Java Edition Seeds for gold

Blacksmith's gold and armor

Seed #: -1078576512

(Image via Minecraftseedhq)

This seed will spawn players right next to a village. Inside this village, players will find the house of a blacksmith right near the spawn point.

When players enter the blacksmith's chest, they will find a few golden ingots inside and a couple of iron armor pieces.

This seed is close to the desert, savanna, and plains biome, and players may find some really useful caves surrounding the areas.

Igloo adventures

Seed #: 370608918

(Image via Minecraftseedhq)

This seed spawns players right in front of an igloo. Igloos in Minecraft often have a secret room hidden under the carpet. In this room players can find a chest with items inside and sometimes even enchanted items

In this seed players will spawn right in front of an igloo that contains a chest in the bottom compartment. This chest will contain some golden items that players can place into their inventory.

Players can also find a golden apple inside of these chests. Golden apples can be used in Minecraft to grant players with Resistance effects.

Gold n Diamonds

Seed #: -340566161

(Image via Minecraftseedhq)

This seed in Minecraft is pretty much self explainable by the name! This seed spawns players right in front of a village.

In this village players will see a blacksmith and desert temple. When players finish looting all of the village plus the desert temple, they will have at least three emeralds, two enchanted books, nine golden ingots, and horse armor plus more!

This seed is a beneficial seed for many Minecraft resources and players will also find a good amount of food and armor here.

Golden Forest

Seed #: 194642875

(Image via minecraftseedhq)

This seed spawns players near another Minecraft village. Inside another Blacksmith building, players will find golden ingots and armor similar to the first seed.

Players may also find gold in other village chests and caves around the Minecraft world in this seed. Players will also find a lot of bread in this village to take with them when mining.

Ravine in the Mountain

Seed #: -934547900

(Image via Pinterest)

This seed spawns players right by a ravine that runs straight through a mountain! This ravine has all sorts of resources inside of it that players can collect to craft useful items.

This ravine has a lot of gold and it does have plenty of coal inside for cooking the golden blocks.