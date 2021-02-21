5 best Minecraft Java Edition seeds to speedrun in 2021

In Minecraft, being in a top position in the speedrunning leaderboard is the best way to show a player's skill and knowledge of the game.

There are an infinite amount of seeds out there, and they're not all treated as equal. The best seeds for speedrunning Minecraft set the player up perfectly from the moment they spawn into the world to complete the game in record-breaking times.

Here are the best speedrunning seeds to use for 1.16 to potentially be placed on the speedrunning 'set seed' leaderboards in 2021.

Top 5 Minecraft speedrunning seeds for 1.16

#5 — 6063425652452299185

Image via Minecraft

This Minecraft seed, although not super spectacular at the surface, is amazing for speedrunning.

It spawns the player right beside a village with two blacksmiths that provide a full set of iron armor which is a great start, but the best part of this seed is the Nether. Building a Nether portal in this village will immediately take the player into a fortress with lots of loot and plenty of blazes to fight.

#4 — 9009759197830545823

Advertisement

Image via Minecraft

This seed is excellent for villages, as it spawns the player directly beside one with two blacksmiths. Between the two blacksmith chests, the player has almost an entire suit of iron armor, a whole nether portal, and enough diamonds for a diamond sword.

In addition to this fantastic find, there are four massive ravines in the nearby area (two of which are displayed in the image above). The Nether spawn is incredible, with a fortress nearby and a pretty protected spawn.

#3 — -6592695132100283900

Image via Minecraft

Advertisement

This Minecraft seed spawns players besides a desert temple for them to loot, and there are both a pillager outpost and shipwreck in sight. All three structures have good starting loot to set the player ahead in the game.

These structures also have a load of resources to take advantage of, including multiple iron and gold ingots and even an enchanted golden apple in the desert temple.

#2 — -8767654563534078661

Image via Minecraft

This Minecraft seed has everything that players need to get started in a speedrunning journey, as it allows them to get stacked with resources very quickly. The village and Woodland Mansion are great for getting iron, diamond, and other resources like food, whereas the nearby mesa is a perfect location for mining.

Players using this seed will find the stronghold not too far away, and there are many resources to collect straight away. There's even an abandoned mineshaft surrounded by a bunch of underground ravines to collect necessary ores.

#1 — -4530634556500121041

Advertisement

Image via Minecraft

This incredible seed is perfect for any Minecraft player searching for a top speedrun time, as it has absolutely everything a player could dream of needing for a winning run.

It starts the player out right beside a village with a multitude of chests, including a blacksmith. The blacksmith chest has 16 pieces of obsidian inside, and there's an almost wholly ruined portal outside the town. Going through the portal will spawn the player close to a bastion and a nether fortress.

The bastion has a mending diamond sword in the central chest along with seventeen gold blocks in the center if the player dares to make their way inside. The nether fortress has quite a few chests to loot, as well as a blaze spawner to get blaze rods.

Taking the spare obsidian, the player can run in the nether and make another Nether portal to get them to the overworld, and the further they go, the closer they could be to a stronghold.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions only.