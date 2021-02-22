5 best Minecraft Java Edition shaders in 2021

Minecraft shaders are a fantastic way to improve gameplay while sticking to the game's vanilla core.

Shaders can do everything from adding realistic shadows and highlights to builds and blocks, all the way to adding realistic textures to the game, adding dimensional lighting, making trees sway in the wind, and even upgrading how the skies appear.

Shaders are an absolute must for players that want their Minecraft worlds to appear more realistic while maintaining the original gameplay, look, and feel.

Here are some of the best shader packs for players to experiment with.

Best Minecraft 1.16 shaders

#5 — CrankerMan's TME Shaders

CrankerMan's TME Shader pack isn't as well known as the others on this list but rightfully deserves a place.

This shader pack adds effects to the world, including cloud shadows, moving leaves on trees, and dimensional light. It brings so much life to a Minecraft world, keeping a lot of vanilla Minecraft's integrity while upgrading the game entirely.

The 'TME' in the title literally stands for 'too many effects,' and that's because so much has been included in this pack for players to fiddle around with.

#4 — GLSL Shaders

The GLSL Shader pack for Minecraft is perfect for players who want a realistic look to their game while still keeping that nostalgic, blocky feel. It maintains block textures while changing the contrast between light and shadows to make them a lot more consistent and prominent during gameplay.

This shader pack is also compatible with a load of mods and modpacks, making it an excellent choice for players who prefer modded gameplay.

#3 — Robobo1221's Shaders

The Robobo1221 Shader pack is great for any Minecraft player who prioritizes realism over everything else.

It smooths out water textures to make them bright and almost transparent, the clouds are incredibly fluffy and realistic, and the weather is fascinating to see.

Robobo1221 even introduces weather that influences how blocks look. For instance, when it is raining, blocks that interact with the rain gain a glossy sheen, the ground gets wet, and trees wave in the wind.

#2 — Triliton's Shaders

Triliton's Shaders is a fabulous pack for players who like darker and more natural aesthetics in their gameplay. Shadows look brilliant with this pack, as well as skies and bodies of water.

This shader pack makes the regular Minecraft world look incredibly realistic, as it has upgraded color filtering and makes some unique changes to the game.

#1 — Lagless Shaders

The Lagless Shaders mod is a great addition to any player's world as it brings so much life to the scenery and any builds the player has made. It was made with heightened performance in mind, making it one of the best shaders out there for players without expensive, high-quality computers.

This shader pack was developed with players who use low-quality or older computers in mind, so those with better setups may want to check out other shaders. But for the most part, it is a tremendous shader pack that causes no lag and looks pretty while optimizing gameplay.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the article writer's opinion.