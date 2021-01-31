5 best Minecraft Java Edition skyblock maps

Minecraft skyblock maps are some of the most popular adventure maps in the game.

Skyblock brings many new experiences into the game without straying from the basic Minecraft rules. Players still have to fight mobs, explore generated biomes, collect wood and cobblestone, ores, and so much more. But, in this map, players have to bridge their way across hundreds of open space blocks as an added difficulty.

Skyblock is a really challenging adventure map that players should really try out when looking for a new kind of gameplay. This article lists five best Minecraft skyblock maps for players to explore.

Best Minecraft skyblock maps

#5 — SeaBlock

image via Minecraft Maps

SeaBlock is a fascinating form of Minecraft skyblock map which spawns the player in an endless ocean containing a single tree. The player needs to make their way through the series of challenges, including building a house, defeating a drowned, building a version of Atlantis, and defeating an ocean monument. Gamers need to do this by starting their journey with a single block of dirt and a tree.

This is a really tricky map, but it's totally worth the effort for those players who are up to the challenge and willing to take risks.

Download here

#4 — Skyblock Beyond

image via Minecraft Maps

Skyblock Beyond is an amazing Minecraft skyblock map which spawns the player on a single tree.

This map contains many new crafting recipes that are different from regular crafting recipes. These ingredients allow players to create new materials and tools from the few blocks provided. Over time, players have to build a base, and tower out to the other islands that are thousands of blocks away from spawn.

Download here

#3 — Skyblock Randomizer

image via Minecraft Maps

Skyblock Randomizer is an exciting map that stands out compared to most Minecraft skyblock maps. This spawns the player on a single block of bedrock and, every minute, provides the player with a new block or item for the player to use.

Sometimes the spawner will provide the player with blocks like dirt and wood. Other times, the spawner may create a mob for the player to use like a chicken, cow, or another passive mob. Sometimes creepers or zombies are required to be defeated. There is so much to do with this map. It is a fascinating journey to slowly make one's way to an End Portal from a single block of bedrock.

Download here

#2 — Ultimate Sky Islands

image via Minecraft Maps

Ultimate Sky Islands is a great skyblock map for players who love a lot of variation and want a great adventure in their skyblock experience. This map has many islands for players to explore. Islands generate in the Nether for the player to experience.

There are multiple spawners for different types of mobs. Almost every biome found in vanilla Minecraft has been turned into an explorable island.

This highly recommended map is truly one of the best Minecraft skyblock experiences.

Download here

#1 — Skyblock

image via Minecraft Maps

This is the skyblock map that started it all. Although this map may not seem special compared to others on this list, this skyblock map is something that every Minecraft enthusiast should at least play once for an experience of the original gameplay.

Download here

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the article's writer.