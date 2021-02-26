5 best Minecraft Java Edition starter farms in 2021

In Minecraft, starter farms are the best way to get ahead of the game and progress as quickly as possible.

Whether players make them to collect blocks, materials, levels, or other resources, farms are always a quick and low-effort way to make progress while working on things that a player enjoys doing, like building and exploring.

There are so many farms out there to create and experiment in any Minecraft world, but so many of them require materials obtained late in the game.

Here are five of the best starter farms to make for developing a world quickly.

Top 5 Java Edition Minecraft starter farms

#5 - Crop farm

Crop farms are one of the most basic farms that players can make early in the game that really help with quick game progression.

Not only do crop farms supply the player with a neverending and self-replenishing food source, but it also helps with trading down the line.

Some of the easiest trades that players can make with villagers for a high gain are crops like carrots, potatoes, beetroot, and wheat, so it's best to have stacks of these crops to hand.

Starter crop farms are also great to have early in the game because they can easily be improved upon to make them more efficient down the line.

#4 - Wool farm

Wool farms are great for collecting massive quantities of wool, whether that be for building or making beds for Netherite mining down the line. This is also one of the simplest farms to make and can be made within the first few days of being in a Minecraft world.

Wool farms are generally a great farm for players to work on because they can be left alone to run in the background and will be there with plenty of material the moment the player needs it.

#3 - Iron farm

Iron farms in Minecraft are one of the best farms to have due to the small amount of work that actually has to be done in order to collect a massive amount of iron.

Again, this is the kind of farm players can leave running in the background as they work on their base or something else in the vicinity, and it will always be there with stacks upon stacks of iron when it's needed.

Iron is one of the most vital and used items in the game, so having a bunch of it on hand is always a great idea.

#2 - Mob farm

Mob farms in Minecraft are perfect for players who want to collect a lot of mob loot without risking their lives every night. These farms can collect stacks of gunpowder, bones, and rotten flesh—in addition to enchanted armor, weapons, and more—in a matter of hours.

Although not the prettiest of farms, it is definitely worth making due to the amount of items players can get. These farms can even work as XP grinders, which can help players gain XP fast without any work involved.

#1 - Raid farm

Minecraft raid farms are incredibly overpowered, as they can get players a bunch of totems of undying, enchanted books, crossbows, and more within a few Minecraft days.

Some of the most important and life-changing, rare aspects of the game can be obtained pretty early on through the use of raid farms. The only downside is that the player has to have access to the Nether, but that is still something that players should be able to do after the first few days in-game.

Minecraft raid is the best way for players to get the best upgrades as quickly as possible.