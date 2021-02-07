5 best Minecraft Java shaders for low-end PCs in 2021

Minecraft shaders are one of the easiest ways to brighten up a player's world and add more texture, definition, and life to a build.

The Minecraft community has created many shaders for others to download and enjoy. A lot of them are bulky and can cause the game to slow down performance-wise. Players without the most high tech of computers and equipment still deserve these amazing graphics too.

Although there are a load of heavy-duty shader packs out there for download, there are quite a few beautiful shaders that won't lower game performance for players without the bulkiest of computers.

Here are some of the best shaders for low-end PCs out there at the moment.

Best Minecraft shaders for low-end PCs

#5 — The Wave Shader

The Wave Shader pack for Minecraft is more of a wacky and unconventional shader that is definitely not meant for continuous use.

This crazy shaderpack makes the entire world undulate like the ocean. This is a bizarre and generally uncomfortable experience for most players and is definitely not advised for players prone to sea sickness. Still, it can add some bizarre gameplay that is a lot tricker than regular gameplay.

There are a few YouTubers who have attempted to defeat the game with this shader pack equipped. It is definitely a challenge, to say the least.

Download here

#4 — Mr. Butternuss Shaders

This adorable Minecraft shader pack is perfect for players that want a cartoonish style of graphics for their world. Using these shaders is therapeutic because leaves and grass blow in the wind, blocks blend perfectly, and the world has this slight pinkish hue which makes everything much lighter and more vibrant.

This Minecraft shader pack has been out for ages and is simple to run on any PC. It's definitely a catch and works well with cottagecore inspired builds.

Download here

#3 — Magnificent Atmospheric Shaders

The Magnificent Atmospheric Shaders Mod is perfect for Minecraft players who prefer a spookier and more difficult gameplay type. While most shaders emphasize changing the skies and waters to be clearer and more vibrant, this shader pack does the exact opposite.

This pack creates a lot of atmospheric fog around the player's world and adds dark shadows to hide away the landscape's mysteries. Nights are pitch black without a moon in sight, and the fog can make that even worse. Even stormy settings can change the player's vision to be incredibly fogged over and hazy.

Download here

#2 — SFLP Shaders

The SFLP Shaders pack is a really great Minecraft pack for players with low to middle-end PCs. This pack is listed at number two because it has some complex CPU requirements, which minimally affects FPS.

This pack adds a sepia-like effect to Minecraft, giving it a hot and nostalgic feel. It comes in three versions to account for different computer specs levels, but it's still not completely all-inclusive.

However, this is a great pack to check out and see if it works with the player's particular computer because if it does, it will work wonders.

Download here

#1 — DocteurDread's Shaders

The DocteurDread's Shaders for Minecraft are some of the most beautiful shaders out there that rivals those that are meant for high-end pcs. This shaderpacks works with the vanilla Minecraft look perfectly, adding the loveliest shadows and reflections to the world adding more depth than ever before.

These shaders are absolutely perfect for players who want to replicate the high-intensity shaders seen in most videos. This pack is an amazing dupe for the SUES shaders and Continuum shaders that are so popular with Minecraft shader pack users.

Download here

