5 best Minecraft mobs for beginners

Minecraft is a massively open-world game which contains various types of natural and magical creatures for the players to interact with. Mobs were an integral part of the game from the early days to enhance its experience.

Some are friendly, some not so much. New players who jump into the game gradually realize mobs' uses and the dangers they pose. But for beginners, survival is paramount, hence knowing which mobs are essential will help them progress in the game.

Top 5 Minecraft mobs for beginners

There are many types of mobs in minecraft, but there are only a few which are useful in the beginning of the game. Here are some essential mobs to interact with in Minecraft based on their benefits.

5) Villagers and Wandering Traders

Villagers in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Villagers and Wandering Traders mobs are closest in behaviour and biology to the actual player. They are essential when the player has some useless item and can trade it to obtain emeralds, or trade emeralds to obtain an item of use.

4) Horse, Donkey and Mule

Horse, Donkey and Mule in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Horses, Donkeys and Mules are passive mobs mostly found in plains. They can help a player move faster on land, and can be tamed by wheat or just by trying to sit on them. Donkeys and Mules are extra helpful because wooden chests can be attached to them so that players have extra space for items.

3) Wolves and Cats

A wolf and a cat in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

These adorable looking wolves and cats can be tamed as pets that stay with the player. Wolves can be tamed with bones, and cats with raw fish. Both of them are great companions for new players. They can also protect players from hostile mobs. Dogs can attack any type of mob which you attack first. And creepers are scared of cats so they won't come near them and explode.

2) Sheep

Sheep in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Sheep are passive mobs which spawn randomly in most warm biomes. They are very essential for beginners because of the wool on their bodies. Wool can be used to make beds, which eventually saves a player from the dangers of the night. They are also used for their meat for food.

1) Cows and Pigs

Cows Sheep and Pigs in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

These mobs might not be the cutest to look at, and even seem useless at first. But they are the most essential mobs early in the game. Without them, survival becomes really difficult for beginners. They are mobs which act as the main source of food for the player. Cooking their meat and consuming it increases the most number of hunger bars.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

