5 best Minecraft modpacks to play with friends in 2021

The best part about playing Minecraft is being able to join forces with friends and other players to enjoy the game as a collective.

Modpacks are great for this as players can work together to learn about and make their way through the different additions to the game, from small things like battling different new mobs and bosses, all the way to exploring new dimensions and working out different forms of technology.

There are so many Minecraft modpack creators out there who work with different aspects of the game, so there really is something out there for every type of player to enjoy. A lot of modpacks account for the different types of people that exist in friendgroups, too, since there are usually a lot of wholesome additions in addition to hardcore and technological aspects to them too.

Here is a list of some of the most downloaded modpacks that are recommended to play as a group. Maybe check some out with a group of friends this year!

Best Minecraft modpacks to try with friends

5. Nature's Beauty

The Nature's Beauty modpack is the perfect modpack for friendgroups who wish to have an enhanced vanilla Minecraft experience. This modpack does its best to just further the extent of the classic vanilla Minecraft world by adding some new generated structures, biomes, mobs, and more without overwhelming players.

This modpack has a really cute community surrounding it, its own series on youtube to check out, and more. It's a brilliant pack for players who like to be more wholesome and focus on the aesthetics of the game rather than the hefty technology side that some players enjoy. It's really cute, has amazing views and landscapes, and works really well with texture packs and shaders.

It's definitely one to check out for players without large gaming setups in addition for those players just getting into the modded Minecraft scene.

4. Valhelsia 3

The Valhelsia modpack series has a really large following in Minecraft. It's a technology-based modpack that improves gameplay exponentially. Those players that love to focus on creating a self-sufficient area should really look into this modpack.

The developers work so hard to make sure that the mods added in each park are only of the best quality, and there are a broad variety of mods for all types of players to enjoy. There's a discord server for people to join with a bunch of moderators and admin, as well as community members, who are incredibly knowledgeable and are all ready to help answer any questions.

It's really a modpack to look into if players want to get into a new community as well as play with their friends on a custom server.

3. SevTech Ages

SevTech Ages is an amazing Minecraft modpack for those players that love to explore the different types of modded technology that can be added into Minecraft.

This modpack has an amazing progression to it, as it works through different time periods of technology from the stone ages all the way to space exploration. This is a perfect modpack to try out with friends, as there is so much to do and work on as a group as well as individually. Players can make their way through the techological ages on their own, or work together to make a spaceship to use as a group!

This modpack has so much to enjoy for all types of sciency players, and the technology is really fun to figure out.

2. Pixelmon

The Pixelmon mod for Minecraft is absolutely amazing and already has a really credited cult-like following. Players who spent a lot of time in their youth playing the different Pokémon games will really enjoy this modpack, as it adds catching, battling, and gyms from the Pokémon game into the world of Minecraft.

Pretty much every pokémon that can be found in any Pokémon game will now be found around the minecraft world, and they spawn in relation to the biomes that they can be found in inside the Pokémon game.

Gyms and healing stations can be found as new generated structures around the world, all new blocks and items like pokéballs can be found and crafted, and so much more. There are even Pixelmon servers to play on with this modpack.

This modpack has a lovely community surrounding it, so players who wish to play Pokémon in Minecraft can really dive in and be fully immersed in the game straight away.

1. X-Life 2

This modpack was created to replicate the well known X-Life series that a bunch of popular Minecraft youtubers are currently taking part in, including LdShadowlady, SmallishBeans, DangThatsALongName, FWhip, and more.

This modpack is absolutely amazing to play through. It brings a lot of wholesome mods into the game while also improving the general Minecraft gameplay with adventuring and exploration mods, technology mods, new mobs and creatures, and so much more. This It is a bit of a heavy modpack, so players will need a powerful computer, but it's completely worth it. With the new life system where a player starts with one heart and slowly increases in the number of hearts each time they die, there's this added aspect of friendly competition between players and friends as people try to keep their hearts as low as possible for as long as they can.

This is a really recommended Minecraft modpack for friends, as it's got a great balance of technology, cuteness, and exploration to suffice for every kind of player. As an ongoing series on Youtube, as well, players have a great source to find inspiration for what to search for, what to make, and more!

Due to licensing reasons, the players will also need to download a few additional mods from this link to have the full experience, but it's absolutely no trouble and these mods aren't necessary to experience the full effect of the modpack.