Mods in Minecraft have been around for many years. Players can add mods to Minecraft worlds to enhance and spice up their gameplay. Mods can add new content and features to the game. Anything that a player can think of can be added with a mod. With every new Minecraft update, mods need to be updated to get rid of new bugs and other conflicts. This article will feature some of the best mods in 2021 for the latest version of the game, 1.16.5.

5 best Minecraft mods for 1.16.5 in 2021

#5 - The Waystones mod

The Waystones mod is very small, but it adds something that players will find very useful in their Minecraft survival worlds. The mod adds stone pillars called waystones and warp scrolls that will allow players to teleport. Players will first need to craft a warpstone using four ender pearls, four purple dyes, and an emerald. Obsidian and stone bricks are also required to craft a waystone. Players with this mod in their world will be able to focus more on building or crafting instead of traveling. The mod can be downloaded here.

#4 - The Crimson moon mod featured by CyberWorld

Crimson Moon mod adds a new event to Minecraft. Every 20 Minecraft nights, a Crimson Moon event will take place. During this time, the world's skies will turn red and mob spawns will increase. Players will not be able to sleep during this time, so they will have to wait out the entire night. If a player is brave enough to fight all of the hoards of mobs, they will have a chance to receive a scarlet gem. These gems can be dropped by any mob during the Crimson Moon event and can be used to craft new tools and weapons. This mod can be downloaded here.

#3 - A very fishy mod

This aquatic mod adds new beings that will roam the waters of player's worlds. Over 30 types of fish are added in this mod, as well as new fishing tools such as gutting knives, hooks, and rods. Different types of fish bait are also added in this mod to enhance a player's fishing experience. Fish will spawn in different types of biomes ranging from vast oceans to small rivers in jungles. The mod can be downloaded here.

#2 - New breathtaking biomes to explore in the end dimension

The BetterEnd mod adds brand new biomes to explore the end dimension. Over 13 new biomes along with 5 mobs have been added, with more to come in the future. New food, tools, and weapons are added as well. This mod adds new amazing visuals and details that Minecraft's regular end dimension lacks. The BetterEnd mod should be at the top of every player's list when thinking about renovating the end. The mod can be downloaded here.

#1 - The Dungeons Content mod

This mod changes the way that players will explore their Minecraft world. Massive dungeons along with armor, tools, weapons, artifacts, and blocks are added in this mod. Bosses are also included in this mod, and one cool feature is that every boss has their own custom animation and unique look. This mod adds a ton of depth, detail, and content for players to consume alone or with friends. The possibilities are endless with this mod. The Dungeons Content mod can be downloaded here.

