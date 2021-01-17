5 best Minecraft mods for Android devices in January 2021

Mods can be downloaded for Minecraft on almost every platform, including Bedrock Edition and Pocket Edition. Although the mod selection may not be as broad as the selection is for Java, many mods have been developed or modified, so they work on Bedrock and Pocket edition.

Here are some of the best mods that players can download on their Android devices to add more content to their Minecraft app.

Best Minecraft mods for Android

#5 — Ants! Mod

This ant mod is enjoyable to mess with as it adds giant ants into the game that can act as mounts. These ants travel quite fast, thereby increasing the distance players can travel quickly. In addition to their speed, these ants can be armored to ensure their safety. Diamond armor on ants can even protect them from any fall damage.

Along with these ants, there are many other types of ants—hostile and neutral—for players to interact with.

Download here

#4 — FURNICRAFT Mod

image via MCPEDL

The Furnicraft mod is the best mod out there for Minecraft Pocket Edition players who want to decorate their houses. With so many new blocks that are both functional and decoration spanning everywhere from the kitchen to the bedroom, this mod is a must.

Players can take their time creating and decorating their houses or bases to their liking. This mod provides fully functioning kitchens, bathrooms, bedrooms, dining, and living rooms, among other things. This mod adds a lot to Minecraft. Every Pocket Edition players should give it a try.

Download here

#3 — Lucky Block Mod

image via MCPEDL

The Lucky Block Mod was transferred originally from Java edition to Bedrock and Pocket Editions. It was totally worth it.

Being one of the most recognizable and interesting mods out there for players, the Lucky Blocks mod is something that all players can enjoy. These mystery boxes are full of surprises or a perilous end for the player. These can be part of everyday gameplay or opened once in a while. The opportunities that lie behind each cube are definitely worth exploring.

Download here

#2 — SERP Pokedrock Mod

image via MCPEDL

The SERP Pokedrock Mod is a brilliant mod that works to bring Pokemon to Minecraft.

A popular Java Minecraft modpack does the same, but this mod encapsulates everything that the Java modpack does and creates the crossover in the Pocket Edition. This mod naturally generates Pokemon to an entire list of new items for players to discover. This mod intertwines Pokemon and Minecraft seamlessly and is completely worth the download.

Download here

#1 — Worldedit PE Mod

image via MCPEDL

World Edit is one of the most well known Minecraft mods, and it's popular for a reason. This amazing mod provides players with countless opportunities to edit their Minecraft worlds. A player can change, add or remove things in any way that the player deems fits.

This mod is a must-have for players who enjoy building, especially in creative mode. This is also a must for players hoping to make large and intricate builds.

Download here