5 best Minecraft mods for food and farming 

As the Minecraft community continues to grow, so does its list of evergrowing mods. Mods help shake up certain elements of the game that have grown stale over time and provide players with something fresh to experience in their favorite game.

Food and farming have been more or less stagnant across Minecraft's life span, and many veterans and other experienced Minecrafters have been craving something new. With the help of mods, new food items and farming tools can be added to the game. Here's a look at a few enticing mod options.

5 great Minecraft mods for food and farming for a new experience

5) Gardening tools

This mod is an underrated farming mod for Minecraft that primarily makes farming in the game a lot faster. A few new items and blocks that the player can use after installing this mod are fertilizer, watering can, irrigation core, and cultivator.

Download this mod here.

4) Cooking for Blockheads

Multiblock Kitchen (Image via Mojang/CurseForge)

Cooking for Blockheads is one of the most famous Minecraft mods ever, crossing over seventy-four million downloads on the CurseForge website.

This mod adds more cooking functionality to Minecraft by introducing multiple kitchen appliances such as ovens.

Download this mod here.

3) Agricraft

Seed Analyzer (Image via Mojang/CurseForge)

Along with farming equipment, the Agricraft mod adds crop mutations to Minecraft. By crossbreeding two different plant species, the player can create a third species different from the plants used. New farming tools are also available in this mod.

Download this mod here.

2) Farmer's Delight

This mod introduces new farming and cooking features to Minecraft. Using new items, tools and cooking features, players can create a lot of meals such as sandwiches, stews, and salads. A set of new utilities can also be used in the mod to improve the soil's quality in which the crops grow.

Download this mod here.

1) Pam's HarvestCraft 2 - Food Core

This mod is a reboot of the original Pam's HarvestCraft mod. While keeping the Vanilla feeling of Minecraft, this mod adds a lot of tools and new food items. Using the new items, players can create amazing byproducts. For example, milk can be used to make butter, cheese, yogurt, and a lot more.

Download this mod here.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Danyal Arabi