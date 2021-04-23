5 best Minecraft mods for low-end PCs in April 2021

Sometimes, Minecraft players will have problems running some of the biggest mods or modpacks on old hardware. Less frames and more lag usually result in a bad experience for players in any game.

This list features five of the best Minecraft mods for low-end PCs in April 2021.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

What are the best Minecraft mods for low-end PCs in April 2021?

#5 - The Music Player mod

The Music Player mod (Image via CurseForge Music player mod page)

The Music Player mod is one of the most unique mods in Minecraft. This mod allows players to listen to music through Minecraft instead of using a third-party application.

Players can upload their own MP3 files, make playlists and even search for music on YouTube and other applications right on Minecraft. This mod can be downloaded here.

#4 - The TrashSlot mod

The TrashSlot mod adds a small but very useful feature to Minecraft. This mod adds a slot to the player's inventory that can delete unwanted blocks or items with ease.

The TrashSlot mod is very helpful for Minecraft players who love to collect tons of loot. It provides a better way for players to properly dispose of unwanted loot.

Players normally just have to throw the loot on the ground. This can be frustrating as a large amount of loot can cause lag or even go back into their inventory.

The TrashSlot mod can be downloaded here.

#3 - The Advanced Shulkerboxes mod

The Advanced Shulkerboxes mod (Image via Minecraft)

The Advanced Shulkerboxes mod lets players open their Shulker Boxes in their inventory by simply right-clicking on it. Players will no longer have to place the shulkerbox on the ground to be able to open it.

With this feature, players will be able to organize their inventory a lot faster and easier. The Advanced Shulkerboxes mod can be downloaded here.

#2 - The BetterFPS mod

The BetterFPS mod is a great mod for all players. It optimizes tons of features in Minecraft such as fog, beacon beams, hoppers and much more.

This mod can help out a lot of people with lower-end PCs as it makes Minecraft a better and more enjoyable experience overall.

The BetterFPS mod can be downloaded using this link.

#1 - The Optifine Mod

The Optifine mod is a mod that every player in Minecraft should have. This mod adds so much optimization to the game. It also provides new settings and features.

Optifine allows the use of shader packs. Shader packs make the game look visually amazing (as shown in the video thumbnail above).

This mod is also one of the most downloaded mods in Minecraft's history. It can be downloaded here.