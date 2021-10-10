5 best Minecraft mods for new structures

Minecraft modding has become increasingly popular over the years, with thousands of different unique mods available on the internet.

The most popular Minecraft mods are those that add epic new structures. These establishments can either be like vanilla Minecraft structures, or be completely unique.

5 Minecraft mods that add breathtaking new structures

With so many Minecraft mods out there, players may experience difficulty in finding the best Minecraft mods that add new structures.

Here are the top 5 Minecraft mods that add new structures to Minecraft. All of these mods are freely available to download.

5) The Twilight Forest

The Twilight Forest is among the most popular Minecraft mods ever created, boasting an eye-watering 52 million downloads throughout its lifespan.

This Minecraft horror-inspired mod adds a plethora of unique features, including completely new dimensions, mobs, blocks, and structures. There's a bunch of new structures and landmarks added by this mod, but one of the most notable includes the Lich Tower, which is a labyrinth that houses zombies, skeletons, and death tomes within.

Download Here

4) YUNG's Better Mineshafts

YUNG's Better Mineshafts is a mod that sets out to overhaul the somewhat boring and uninspired Mineshafts present within vanilla Minecraft.

This mod adds a variety of new biomes to the Mineshaft structures, including a mushroom Mineshaft variant. It also includes a variety of special and rare rooms that can come with any newly spawned Mineshaft structures.

Download Here

3) Macaw's Bridges

As one might be able to guess from the name, Macaw's Bridges is a relatively simple mod that adds a variation of bridge structures to any Minecraft world.

These bridges spawn naturally and vary in functionality and looks. Although this mod isn't as jam-packed with content as some others, the bridges work well and can easily help make any Minecraft world feel more alive.

This can be particularly useful for Minecraft roleplay servers where scenery is important.

Download Here

2) Repurposed Structures

Repurposed structures aim to take existing Minecraft ones and add a variety of new elements and variations to them.

Included with this mod are 11 dungeon variants, 14 Mineshaft types, 10 village structures, 15 temple structures, two igloo structures, seven mansion structures, four shipwreck structures, five witch hut structures, and many more.

Download Here

1) Valhesia Structures

Last but certainly not least is Valhesia Structures, a mod that generates a range of beautiful new structures including dungeons, abandoned buildings, temples, ruins, and much more.

Although there's a bunch of great content already in this mod, Valhesia Structures is still relatively new, having been released in October 2019. Players eager to try this mod should note that it's still being updated with new features and structures.

Download Here

All of the aforementioned Minecraft mods that add new structures can be downloaded and installed with the Forge Modloader. Players should note that the Fabric Moadloader will not be compatible with the majority of these mods.

