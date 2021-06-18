Mining is a large part of Minecraft, and vanilla Minecraft thankfully has a plethora of ores for players to mine. However, mining the same ores over and over and getting the same gear can get monotonous.

A lot of players have created mods in order to fix this issue, whether it be by adding more of the same ores to Minecraft, or by adding a completely new ore.

Listed below are the 5 best Minecraft mods for more ores.

Read: How big is a chunk in Minecraft?

Minecraft Mod 5 - More Ores in ONE

Ruby Tools in More Ores in ONE (via curseforge.com)

More Ores in ONE adds tons of new tools and ores in order to break the monotony of vanilla Minecraft. The new ores that are added to this mod pack include: ruby, sapphire, topaz, cryorite, amethyst and even experience ores.

These ores (with the exception of experience ores) can be made into the same tools and armor that players are familiar with, but within the mod pack, new tools and levels of defense and damage to tools have been added.

Minecraft Mod 4 - Rhodonite - Tools & Armour

The Rhodonite - Tools & Armour mod pack is geared towards players who are trying to become somewhat overpowered near the end of the game. However, this doesn't mean that players cannot get it before reaching that point.

The website states that the main aim of the mod was to "make an alternative to the draconic armor (from draconic evolution)." In the pack, players must mine Rhondonite in order to obtain the new tools and armor!

Minecraft Mod 3 - Gobber [FORGE]

(via curseforge.com)

The Gobber mod was created to give Minecraft players more enchanted armor, tools and weapons. There are also a few additional items, such as rings, staffs and medallions that will help provide a variety of enchantments and convenience perks. In this mod pack there are three new ores: gobber, nether gobber and end gobber. There are also tons of new perks that can be added to tools when enchanting them.

Minecraft Mod 2 - Ores Above Diamonds

(via curseforge.net)

Ores Above Diamonds is a good mod for players who feel like diamond or netherite armor and tools in Minecraft are not working well for them. In Ores Above Diamonds, they introduce amethyst and black opal, which are, in this mod, much rarer than diamonds, but also much stronger.

If players try the mod out and are unhappy with the balancing of items and tools, the mod also allows for the values in the mod to be customized through the configuration file.

Minecraft Mod 1 - ++Ores

(via curseforge.net)

++Ores is a mod that has added 13 different ores to Minecraft. These ores include: copper ore, lead ore, tin ore, silver ore, ruby ore, sapphire ore, honeycomb ore, jungle ore, amethyst ore, dark matter ore, crimtane ore, end ore and snowy ore.

Each of these ores can be used to make hoes, shovels, axes, pickaxes and swords, at the very least. This is a good mod for players looking to build tools with unique ores.

For amazing Minecraft videos, subscribe to Sportskeeda's newly launched YouTube channel!

Edited by david.benjamin