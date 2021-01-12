5 best Minecraft mods for survival in January 2021

Starting a new survival Minecraft world is always a fun adventure. Starting from scratch and progressing through the game to completion is a really unique and interesting experience. Each seed is different, and no two runs can have the same progression.

Playing in a survival world, especially if players have known Minecraft for a while can get a bit repetitive. This is where survival mods come into play, as they can add a bunch of content to the game without entirely altering how the game is played.

From adding biomes and mobs to expanding cave systems, modifying additions to the game work to improve the game and keep it fresh for all sorts of players.

5 best Minecraft survival mods

#5 — Extended Caves

image via Pinterest

Until the upcoming 1.17 update, caving has almost always been the same. Cave generation is extremely similar and boring to explore after a while.

The extended caves mod changes that completely. With new stone types, different ores, and a whole bunch of different generated cave biomes, caving has never been more fun. New dangers and loots are to be found underground, and every player can find something to enjoy about mining now.

Although this is a simple mod, it really adds a lot of content to the game and makes the entire mining and caving experience more enjoyable.

Download here

#4 — Bibliocraft

image via EthDo, youtube

Bibliocraft is one of those staple Minecraft mods that players throughout the modded Minecraft community use. This mod adds a bunch of decorative and usable content that makes the game look much more full and decorated.

With functioning and labeled shelves all the way to plates and decorative book items, this mod allows players to clutter their houses and bases to their heart's content without making it difficult to walk through.

This mod adds so much character to every Minecraft house, allowing players to display their greatest creations, their advancements, and the trophies that they have collected throughout the game.

This is truly a great mod that is highly recommended for so many reasons. If it fits into the gameplay style being looked for, it should definitely be considered for any new modded survival world.

Download here

#3 — Iron Chests

image via Jazzy Jeff, youtube

With the addition of other mods comes a whole load of new blocks, and not everyone has the time to check through hundreds of chests. This is where the iron chests mod comes in.

This mod allows players to, over time, upgrade their chests from wooden to iron, then gold, diamond, and even obsidian and glass chests. This is a beneficial mod because each chest upgrade adds more of inventory space for each chest, allowing players to store so many more stacks of blocks in each chest.

If a chest gets filled up, all players have to do is upgrade it, and they'll have more space. This is a really great yet simple mod to add into Minecraft, and players really only notice just how handy it is once they start using it.

Download here

#2 — Biomes O' Plenty

Image via Jazzy Jeff, youtube

Biomes O' Plenty is a brilliant and absolutely beautiful mod for adding new atmospheres to Minecraft. With over 80 new biomes added to both the Minecraft overworld and the Nether, this is such a great mod to add to a survival world to have a bit more differentiation and contrast in the world.

After a while, the same biomes can get quite boring. This mod stops that feeling of exhaustion and adds more exploration to the game. With so many new blocks, biomes, and areas to explore and discover, players can never get bored.

Download here

#1 — Mo' Creatures

image via 9minecraft

Mo' Creatures is the best mod out there for adding more atmospheric mobs to the game. With mobs that span all kinds of biomes, from lions and giraffes to tree golums and ostriches.

Each mob has its own drop, and a lot of these drops can be used to create new items or be swapped out with traditional items in crafting recipes. There are aggressive mobs, passive ones, bosses, and even tameable and ridable mobs.

There is truly something for everyone to enjoy when it comes to adding new creatures to the game. This is one of the most downloaded animal and mob mods ever made by and for the Minecraft community, so it's definitely something to try out.

Download here!