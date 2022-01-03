5 best Minecraft mods to try with friends (2022)

There's no questioning that Minecraft is more enjoyable with friends, and mods can expand the multiplayer experience even more.

Minecraft players enjoying some multiplayer on a server can ratchet up their fun with the massive plethora of mods available. Some of these mods provide basic improvements to the vanilla game, while others make drastic changes to the way that Minecraft operates.

It comes down to the players' choice as to which mods provide the best environment, but there's certainly no shortage of mods to choose from. Below, players can find five picks that are great to enjoy with friends.

Great mods to enjoy with friends in Minecraft multiplayer

5) Farmer's Delight

A large feast of new food items provided by Farmer's Delight (Image via Mojang)

Farming is a tried and true activity in Minecraft multiplayer, but to some the results can be somewhat disappointing. Although there are plenty of food items and crops in vanilla Minecraft, the craftable dishes available are somewhat lacking.

Thanks to Farmer's Delight, players can enjoy the aspects of farming and creating food items. They can improve their soil quality for crops, then use newly-grown veggies to create dishes like sandwiches, stews, desserts, and more. The mod even includes decorations for dinner with friends and a new tool for salvaging.

4) Repurposed Structures

New Nether structures courtesy of Repurposed Structures (Image via Mojang)

Exploring generated structures in Minecraft worlds is a great time, and Repurposed Structures brings new variants and structures to the game's many biomes.

Repurposed Structures takes the wonders of Minecraft's structure generation and expands it to make the world feel significantly more lived in. More structures means more loot, but also more danger. Sufficie to say that players will have their hands full with all these new locales to explore.

3) Building Gadgets

Take builds to the next level with Building Gadgets (Image via Mojang)

Building with friends is enjoyable, but things can be made easier with the Minecraft mod known as Building Gadgets. Thanks to this mod, building large structures is made somewhat easier by introducing a tool that can cycle through different modes such as walls and floors.

Players can also select the block type needed for their builds, saving time and allowing for larger builds with ease. Not everybody is an expert builder in Minecraft, but Building Gadgets can make co-operative builds a breeze.

2) Mowzie's Mobs

Mowzie's Mobs creates tough enemies that may take teamwork to defeat (Image via Mojang)

Creating enemies in a Minecraft world reminiscent of world bosses in MMORPGs, Mowzie's Mobs is a mod that improves biodiversity significantly across the Overworld. Man-eating plants, statue-sized knights, and monstrous ice beasts await players who brave the game's biomes while this mod is active.

If players enjoy teaming up to battle daunting opponents like the Wither or the Ender Dragon, then Mowzie's mobs can make for an interesting experience.

1) Minecolonies

Minecolonies allows players to create and manage their own town of NPCs (Image via Mojang)

A building mod perfect for multiplayer servers and environments, Minecolonies lets players create their own colonies comprised of NPCs and other players alike. Builders, farmers, bakers, and more, go about their business in town. Players can take management roles and watch their colony grow from a small group of hovels to a sprawling city.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, as a colony grows, it makes a sizable target for raiders and pillagers. Fortunately, players can hire guardsmen and mercenaries to protect their hard-earned materials and their citizens. Put plainly, Minecolonies is one of the most immersive town simulators available in Minecraft, and it makes for an awesome time on multiplayer servers where every player can help contribute to the colony as a whole.

Edited by Siddharth Satish