5 best Minecraft PE (Pocket Edition) mods in 2021

In Minecraft, players can download mods to take their Minecraft world to a whole different level. Mods alter things in the player's Minecraft world and enhance their gameplay. Sadly, console and bedrock players will not be able to download mods for Minecraft.

Mods are only available for Java and Pocket edition Minecraft players. There are multiple legit websites that players can download mods from, and there are a lot of mods that players can choose from.

Some mods will require more space on the player's device than others. Players should make sure that they have the required amount of space before trying to download, and they should be sure that their device can accept the download.

Sometimes mods can be hard on the player's device, and it can cause the device to crash. Players should copy all important files and Minecraft worlds before downloading the mod.

5 good Minecraft PE mods in 2021

1) Furnicraft

This mod has everything modern players can imagine! (Image via mcpedl)

This mod is one of the best mods for Minecraft PE players. This will cause everything to have a more modern and futuristic style. This mod will add everything that players will not normally see in the Vanilla Minecraft.

For example, players can see trampolines, laptops, televisions and much more. Players will also see more modern tools and furniture as well.

2) Modern Tools

Steve wanted some water! (Image via gameskinny)

This mod is similar to the first, except this mod mainly focuses on the tools in Minecraft. Players will see more modern appliances that would typically be inside houses.

Players will see items such as electric stoves, refrigerators, water coolers, computers, stereo systems and other tech items.

3) X-Ray

Easy Diamonds! (Image via Minecraftred)

This is probably the best mod that players can get on the PE version of Minecraft. This mod allows players to see through walls and blocks, granting them the ability to see the other side of items.

Players will be able to mine for items easier since they can see if there is anything valuable under all the blocks. Players will be able to locate chests, diamond blocks, mob spawners and many more items.

4) Magnificent Biomes

This mod is really nice for fans of the color pin(Image via mcbedrock.com)

This mod adds multiple new biomes to the player's Minecraft world when it is downloaded. Players will be able to explore new biomes and craft new items using the resources found in the new areas.

This will brighten up players' world and allow them to explore something different.

5) Real Villager

Befriend the villagers to build an army! (Image via modsforminecraft.com)

In this mod, players will see villagers come to life! Villagers will look like real life people with real life features. Players can give villagers items such as gold and, in return, the villager will become the player's bodyguard.

Players can also hand the villagers weapons to make them defend them against other mobs in the game!

Edited by Gautham Balaji