Sometimes, it can be overwhelming to take on a massive Minecraft project to create a server for hundreds of people.

The best servers for some players can just be populated by a small group of friends, so those griefing and stealing plugins that clog the bukkit and spigot recommended lists are a bit irrelevant.

Minecraft is great in a small group, and servers do a great job creating that safe space for players and friends to interact through the game. They also provide players with a little bit more than the vanilla style of gameplay.

5 best Minecraft plugins for multiplayer

#5 — PvP Time

PvP Time, although not exactly necessary, is a great Minecraft plugin for those players that don't want to attack each other all the time. This plugin makes player versus player contact toggleable, meaning that if players don't want to attack each other or only want to be able to at a certain time, then that is possible.

This makes joint fighting mobs really easy, as players cannot accidentally damage their friends with any misclicks.

#4 — Tiny Essentials

Tiny essentials are basically a necessity for building a great Minecraft server, no matter how large or small. This packed plugin has all the necessities for players to feel at home in the world, for both gameplay and convenience sake. Players can create, delete, and travel to warps around the world, set homes, and more.

Operators, or OPed players, are also allowed to use speed, use/kill, clear inventories, remotely view their enderchest, and more. This is a truly great plugin.

#3 — Simpletools

Simpletools is a great plugin for starting a Minecraft server, as it adds a few necessary aspects for any SMP world. Simpletools adds the /spawn, /setspawn, and /heal commands (and they are all configurable in the config files) to the game.

This allows players to teleport to the spawn area, which is especially necessary if players decide to have a communal shopping district or something of that sort at spawn. Set that spawn area wherever the players decide to have the spawn.

The /heal command is removable for players who prefer to play hardcore or vanilla, making this a really great plugin for any server.

#2 — Marriage Master

Marriage Master is an amazing Minecraft plugin that allows players to get married in Minecraft and benefit from having a partner.

Partners in the game have quite a few benefits. They are allowed to teleport to each other, claim a home area, and even gain an XP boost when around each other.

This plugin includes so much more than just benefits to being partners, too. Players can become priests, have cute wedding vows, and more. This Minecraft plugin is an absolute need for groups with couples or even players that want to have a wholesome Minecraft experience.

#1 — Dash Sit

Dash sit is a straightforward Minecraft plugin that really helps multiplayer gameplay, as it provides players with a way to commune and get together without just standing around.

This plugin has a configurable code that allows the server owner to make it so players can right-click a block to sit on it. The basic configuration already inputted into the code is stairs and slabs, meaning players can sit on stairs and slabs all around the server.

Players can also use the /sit command to sit wherever they'd like, and there is a new sitting action added into this plugin, so players appear to be sitting too.

