5 best Minecraft Pocket Edition seeds for Diamonds in 2021

When it comes to playing Minecraft, whether that be on Java, Bedrock, or Pocket Edition, there is one statement that all players should agree with: diamonds are a player's best friend.

Being one of the most sought after materials of the game, seeds with a plentiful source of accessible diamonds are looked for by many players of the game. Minecraft players will tunnel for hours on end, strip-mining to collect enough diamonds for sets of full diamond armor, tools, and more.

In many multiplayer scenarios, diamonds are the main source of currency when it comes to player-made shops and trades. Diamonds truly are one of the rarest sources of wealth that Minecraft can offer, so it makes sense for players to be trying to find as many of them as possible.

Here are some seeds for players to use to access diamonds almost immediately when it comes to starting out a new world in Minecraft, destining that player for greatness in the days to come.

Best Minecraft PE seeds for diamond mining

#5 — -2093069911

image via MinecraftSeedHQ

This seed spawns the player within viewing distance of a savannah village for players to raid and collect resources from. If the player heads towards the village bell in the center of the area and dig down to bedrock, they will come across a set of five diamonds.

This is one of the best and easiest ways to get diamonds in Minecraft if the coordinates of diamonds are known, like they are for this seed.

#4 — 104451

image via gameskinny

This Minecraft seed is perfect for players looking for an easy starting point. Heading directly to the right from spawn, players will find this mountainous village with a blacksmith and a cave nearby. The cave is a perfect mining spot to find diamonds, and there are eight of them exposed throughout the cavern.

#3 — 598080973

image via seawallalife

This Minecraft seed is great for players looking for diamonds, since it spawns the player quite close to a village with a ravine. The ravine holds a number of ores, enough for an entire iron set of armor, diamond tools, and plenty more.

The village is a perfect starting area and a place to set up camp if necessary, and there's even a nearby jungle for the player to explore and collect resources from.

#2 — -974562123

image via Pinterest

This seed is great for Minecraft players who want stock up really quickly.

The player spawns directly beside a massive ravine with both water and lava at the bottom. This ravine has loads of resources, from almost a stack of iron scattered around the area, to gold, lapis, redstone, coal, and diamond. There is literally every type of overworld ore spawned somewhere in this single ravine.

This map has multiple large ravines in the area for players to explore, making this a really great seed for Minecraft players to use to succeed.

#1 — 98450566

image via PCgames

This Minecraft Pocket Edition seed is perfect for players wanting diamonds. Directly beside spawn, players will find a giant pillar of lava pouring from a cliff. This is the perfect mining spot for diamonds, and there are plenty of ores to uncover underneath this area of the surface.

Digging in a staircase down from this point (once the player has blocked off the lava, of course) will result in finding an abandoned mineshaft to discover and quite a few ore veins of diamonds to mine and collect.