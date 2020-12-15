Minecraft Pocket Edition allows players to customize characters to their liking.

Skins were added to Minecraft Java Edition in update 0.11.0, and players have been customizing their characters ever since. Having a skin is an awesome way for players to express themselves and feel more connected to Minecraft, which is amazing.

Players can find any skin they desire as there are so many available, including movie characters, animals, cool designs, and more. Finding a skin for Minecraft Pocket Edition is easy, as players can simply head over to the Minecraft Marketplace.

Best skins for PVP found in Minecraft Marketplace, all compatible for Pocket Edition

#5 - Star Wars Classic Skin Pack

Not only is the Star Wars Classic skin pack great for Star Wars lovers out there, but it is also excellent for PVP. It includes skins of Yoda and R2D2, which are smaller than the average Minecraft character.

This creates an advantage during PVP as players are slightly harder to hit.

Purchase the Star Wars Classic Skin Pack here.

#4 - PVP Legends

PVP Legends, a skin pack by Cleverlike, is a great bundle for friend groups who love playing PVP games. This pack features ten different skins, each dawning four different colors.

With this bundle, friends can team up against each other while representing their team. It even comes with two free skins. Players can now depict their favorite color during their next battle.

You can purchase the PVP Legends skin pack here.

#3 - Armor Camo

Armor Camo by Pickaxe Studios will trick players into thinking those wearing these skins are overpowered. This skin pack is a great way to avoid unnecessary battles since no one wants to fight someone with full diamond armor.

Players can also troll friends into thinking they are stacked with tons of armor when, in reality, they are not wearing anything.

You can purchase the ARMOR CAMO skin pack here.

#2 - PVP Pro Gamers

This skin pack features more skins wearing armor, yet players can still look fashionable. With PVP Pro Gamers by Pickaxe Studios, gamers can wear trendy outfits all while appearing to have overpowered armor on.

They can trick friends into thinking they have awesome armor in their next Minecraft Pocket Edition world.

You can purchase the PVP Pro Gamers here.

#1 - PVP Pros

PVP Pros is yet another skin pack for Minecraft Pocket Edition where players can PVP with friends and conquer battlefields.

With this skin pack, which includes five girls, seven boys, and one free skin, gamers and their friends will surely win their next PVP fight.

You can purchase the PVP Pros skin pack here.

(Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many skins in Minecraft Pocket Edition, it is an individual's choice to select one or the other according to his/her preference)