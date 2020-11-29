5 best Minecraft roleplay Servers in 2020

Minecraft roleplay servers are an interesting dynamic, in that players can act as whatever they desire and share interactions with other roleplayers inside the virtual Minecraft world.

In terms of determining the best Minecraft roleplay servers, some criteria can be used, such as a friendly and accepting community, an active moderation team and server side roleplay enhancing features.

This list will explore Minecraft roleplay servers that have consistently been a fun and welcoming place for all. The list is in no particular order as all the servers listed are a thorough blast to play.

Most suitable roleplay servers for Minecraft in 2020

#1 - PURPLE PRISON IP: PURPLEPRISON.NET

Image via Purple Prison

Purple Prison takes on the theme of a magical Minecraft server that is in the process of being invaded by other earthly alien beings. The premise of the server is rooted in the "prison" map setting, in which players mainly roleplay as "inmates.'

Players can claim their own plots of land, build upon this land and invite friends to also help build and develop their own Minecraft roleplay setting. The server offers unique roleplay events hosted by other players daily, which widely vary in theme. So, there's something for any Minecraft player's taste here.

Purple Prison also boasts a significantly large moderation team of 21 members, who work tirelessly to keep the server and all roleplay elements not only safe, but appropriately fun.

#2 - CREATIVE FUN IP: PLAY.CREATIVEFUN.NET

Image via Creative Fun

Creative Fun is a wildly unique Minecraft roleplay server with creative mode building for all. The server offers a myriad of custom roleplay enhancing plugins, with one of the most popular being something called "roleplay names."

These allow players to change their own Minecraft name to something appropriate in the specific roleplay.

Creative Fun also uses the 'plots' system, in which players are free to claim plots of land and develop their own roleplay settings; which they can then invite other Minecraft players on the server to participate in.

The roleplay possibilities are endless on Creative Fun. If it can be dreamt, it can be roleplayed. Upon joining the server, this is evident, with all kinds of unimaginably niche roleplays constantly advertised in chat.

#3 - MASSIVECRAFT IP: MASSIVECRAFT.COM

Image via MassiveCraft

MassiveCraft is a Minecraft roleplay server that is unlike any other listed here in terms of the fact the roleplay elements are far less player-defined.

On MassiveCraft, roleplay is based in a mythical city called "Regalia." Here, players can roleplay as many races, including even frightening vampires.

In terms of a few roleplay features, the server implements emotes (with sounds), a friends system and even a custom chair plugin to add to roleplay immersion.

#4 - EDAWG878 IP: PLAY.EDAWG878.COM

Image via Edawg878

Edawg878 is a Minecraft roleplay server with a long line of history behind it, and a mindboggling uptime of over 7 years to be exact. Keeping this in mind, it's not surprising that Edawg878 is regarded as one of the original and best Minecraft roleplay servers in the community.

An interesting roleplay exclusive feature to Edawg878 worth mentioning includes a somewhat quirky marriage system. Here, players can get "married" inside the Minecraft server. Once married, players can merge their plots of land together, exchange gifts and much more.

#5 - CLOUTCRAFT IP: CLOUTCRAFT.US

Image via CloutCraft

CloutCraft is a Minecraft roleplay server that doesn't take itself too seriously. CloutCraft describes itself as a 'hangout server', in which the premise of the game is just to casually roleplay, have fun and relax with other players with no real set gameplay goals.

The dynamic of the server is pure unadulterated fun and makes for a welcome change from the intensity of some other Minecraft servers out there. The world of CloutCraft is full of memes and inside jokes within their tightknit community, which anyone is welcome to become a part of.