5 best Minecraft seeds for 1.16.3

Minecraft seeds make regular single-player worlds spectacular by adding beautiful biomes, gorgeous scenery, and explorable structures.

Seeds in Minecraft are strings of numbers and letters that make certain worlds generate. Each seed will generate the same world for every player that uses it. Every seed is unique in its own way, and they all have different uses.

Some players may want a seed that gives beautiful scenery for them to build a house on. Meanwhile, others may want a seed with tons of naturally generated structures for them to explore and loot. Whatever a player might be looking for, there will always be a seed for it.

5 Minecraft seeds for 1.16.3 that players should try out

#5 4062043321111218056

Image via Minecraft

This Minecraft seed is great for players who are looking for lots of generated structures. Right next to spawn, you will find a ravine with an exposed abandoned mineshaft. This is great for obtaining loot.

Walking a bit further behind the ravine will reveal a village, which is another great place for players to find loot and useful blocks to mine. Moving eastward from this village will lead you to a woodland mansion, another awesome place to find useful blocks and tools!

#4 2853152704266072989

Image via Minecraft

This is a great Minecraft seed for players who love to explore new grounds. Players will automatically spawn in a village with an abandoned portal. Walking through the portal will teleport players right above two nether fortresses and a lush basalt deltas biome.

This seed is a great opportunity for players to explore the newer features Minecraft has to offer.

#3 -1712419607986680748

Image via Minecraft

This is a gorgeous Minecraft seed. Players will spawn on a beautiful mushroom field that is right in between a colorful mesa biome and a village with an abandoned portal. An exposed abandoned mineshaft can also be found with lots of loot.

This seed really is the best of both worlds; wonderful views and awesome structures to explore right off of spawn.

#2 1898304532412646518

Image via Minecraft

This seed is awesome for the current winter season. Players will spawn near an ice plains biome with an ice village and igloos. Right next to the ice plains biome is a woodland mansion within a mushroom forest biome. Ice spikes can also be seen in the distance.

The snowy scenery and multiple structures make this seed a wonderful choice for many different types of players.

#1 -1251680664326302636

Image via Minecraft

This Minecraft seed is perfect for players who have trouble finding End portals but still want to defeat the Nether Dragon. Right near spawn at coordinates -1250, 700; you will find a stronghold in the water below the ice. This is every players ticket to the End.

While traveling to these coordinates, players will also find an abandoned shipwreck, two snow villages- one with an igloo, a desert village, an abandoned nether portal and much more, depending on the route players decide to take.

