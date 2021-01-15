5 best Minecraft seeds for beginners in January 2021

When it comes to playing Minecraft, everyone is looking for those brilliant seeds containing everything a player needs in walking distance.

Playing Minecraft for the first time, gamers want seeds that are equally as plentiful and beautiful so they can advance quickly while still admiring the landscape. Starting with Minecraft can be difficult when everything players need is more than an arms reach away. Seeds can be used by beginners when they're struggling to start out.

From ravines and caves to villages, dungeons, and strongholds, that's a lot a player has to ask for! However, these seeds have everything they could ever want in a small enough area, so beginners don't have to look far and wide for resources.

Top five Minecraft beginner seeds

#5 — -253034652

This seed is perfect for players looking for both function and beauty in their Minecraft worlds. They spawn directly beside a village with some lootable chests, crop farms, and animal pens. There's a large expanse of plains biome for players to take advantage of so they can build their first house or base.

The nearby river has a fantastic view, and players can use a boat to traverse the river all the way through other tributaries to this massive lake. Nearby cliffs have plentiful ores, too. There's also a cave system nearby that leads directly to an abandoned mineshaft.

#4 — -613756530319979507

This seed is an absolute gem of a find, as the player spawns directly beside an oceanic town and a coral reef!

This is such a pretty seed for players to start their Minecraft journey on, as there are a bunch of resources nearby in addition to some incredible views.

There's an archipelago of islands for players to take advantage of and a whole lot of land to use for a large oceanside town.

#3 — 2048971879

This seed is excellent for those looking for villages and temples to kickstart their Minecraft journey. There's even another village not too far from where the above image was taken!

Each village has great loot in the chests scattered around the area. There is also lots of hay and food to be collected from these sites so players won't go hungry for long.

The Desert Temple has some enchanted books, ores, and even a golden apple for players to find underneath the central floor design, so players should take a look in there before going off adventuring.

There are quite a few different biomes in the local area, including a plains biome, a savannah, an ocean, and more. There's a ravine beside one of the villages filled with iron to take advantage of, and there's even a stronghold not too far underground for players to locate and explore.

#2 — 5672120378

This Minecraft seed places the player directly inside one of the rarest biomes that players can come across in Minecraft: a jungle.

This seed has some of the most amazing views with a jungle, bamboo forest, and massive lake right there at spawn. Players won't want to leave the first hundred or so blocks that this world has to offer because it's so pretty.

These jungle trees are best for an epic treehouse base that players could make, and the bamboo forests have pandas for the player to adopt. Players can find a ravine nearby and quite a few caves available for resources.

#1 — -4706651163609820240

This world is definitely for those wanting an adventure the first time they play Minecraft.

This seed spawns the player directly beside a savannah with amplified, strangely generated mountains.

This is definitely the kind of area that a player with a massive project in mind could use as a terrain tool. With flowing rivers passing between each tall mountain, the location is perfect for a nordic or medieval-looking town build.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the writer's personal views. As there are many choices, it is an individual's choice to use one or the other according to his/her preference.