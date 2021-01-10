5 best Minecraft seeds for building a city in January 2021

One of the most fun things to do in Minecraft is getting a little group together and build whatever the group wants to.

Making a little community in the game is very entertaining, as players can make shops, houses, bases, zoos, and so much more. Working together to create a town or a city is really fun and engaging, and these are the best seeds found so far for players who want to do just that.

These seeds are the best for allowing players to make the best cities around with so many resources in the surrounding area. So, although the seeds don't have the buildings already, they set players up perfectly to make the city of their liking.

Best Minecraft seeds for building a city

#5 - 8586509969403413533

This seed has a brilliant river right at spawn for the cutest little river village. With three converging biomes, it's a fascinating sight, and players should take advantage of that while they can.

This map would look great with some cute hut-like houses scattering the shoreline and some boats in the water to act as shipping boats. Ports could be dotted around as shipping docks, and players could either make this quite organic looking and small, making the environment around it a big part of the actual city.

The player could take it in the entirely other direction and make a massive industrial kind of build. This type of seed really does account for any build a player sets their mind to.

#4 - 12345678910

This icy seed is really unique. Although it would be incredibly tricky to build here in survival Minecraft, with little to no supplies or resources around, the area is gorgeous for an Avatar: The Last Airbender Water tribe kind of build.

This map would complement giant fancy ice pillars, bridges spanning the giant ocean gaps below, and ice statues scattered around. Little igloos or spruce wood houses would work really nicely here.

Players have the amazing opportunity to take it either in the direction of a build made entirely from ice and snow or using the surroundings as an artistic addition to the build.

However, this seed requires creative mode because only the most hardcore players would build up a city with little to no tools or food.

#3 - 103674645

This Minecraft seed is adorable for any snowy, wintery builds that players aspire to make.

Any medieval or Nordic build would look amazing here, and there are plenty of supplies around to support that kind of creation. The building area is quite flat, so not much terraforming needs to be done, but there are still some mountains around to add character to the surroundings.

This is a really nice spot for both creative and survival building, so players should really take advantage of this map and get building.

#2 - Super flat

The Minecraft seed 'super flat' provides a world that is basically just that: super flat. This area needs little to no terraforming for a big city building, and the field runs on for hundreds upon hundreds of blocks, so there is plenty of space for players to develop their buildings.

The surrounding areas have enough resources to build this city in survival mode, too, which is always great. This would be a great starting location for a friendly SMP with some buddies or even just an ambitious single-player project.

#1 - Mountains

Although this seed name says one thing, the world it provides is definitely the opposite. The seed 'mountains' actually provide the player with a really flat, spacious island to take advantage of to build a towering city or cute little village.

This Minecraft seed's sandy shores are perfection, with little tide pools and very little terraforming necessary. There's a nearby ravine loaded with ores to get players started. The area is quite clean and doesn't need much terraforming, yet there are still plenty of trees to use as resources.

Overall, this seed is super cute and a great place to start a town, city, or village with friends.