5 best Minecraft seeds for emeralds 

Emeralds are the rarest ore in the Minecraft overworld. Emeralds can be used to obtain useful items in Minecraft that can be used later. Players can use emeralds to trade with villagers in return for resources such as enchanted books or weapons.

Emeralds are found in extreme hill biomes in Minecraft. Emeralds are really rare to find even while mining, so players will just have to get lucky when hunting for them. Emeralds usually spawn in groups of 1-3 blocks and are found in the bottom of caves and ravines.

Players may have better luck finding emeralds in villages rather than by mining for them. Emeralds can commonly be found inside village chests and from trading villagers. Players can trade emeralds for Redstone, food items, or other materials with trading villagers.

In this article Players will find five of the best Minecraft seeds for emeralds.

5 best seeds for Emeralds in Minecraft

Diamonds n Emeralds

Seed #: 5056807151542616608

(image via Glowific on YouTube)

This Minecraft seed will spawn players not too far from the extreme hill biome. Players will find a ravine at -79, 66, -176, inside which emerald can be mined.

Inside this ravine, players will also find a load of diamonds. When exiting the ravine, if players continue to move lining the ravine, they will be led to a deep cave, where more emeralds can be found.

Bundle of Joy

Seed #: -300251991161215386

(Image via gamepedia)

This seed will spawn players near three open caves which are all close to one another. Inside each of these caves, there is a bundle of diamonds and at least three emeralds.

This seed spawns players inside the extreme hill biome, which is where emeralds naturally spawn.

Deserted Emeralds

Seed #: 6018974322486396671

(Image via gamepedia)

This seed spawns players next to a desert village. Inside the village, players can find emeralds in the chests in most of the houses. Players will also come across a desert temple in this seed.

Inside the temple, along with emeralds, players can also find diamonds, armor, iron and other food and resources.

Emeralds in the Village

Seed #: -1338968293

(Image via Minecraft wiki)

This is another Minecraft seed that will spawn players near a village with a temple located inside it. This seed will spawn players in a location where the desert temple can be seen, with a savanna village just a little further north of the temple.

When all of the loot is gathered from the village, players will walk away with at least eight emeralds just from that one village, and a few enchanted books.

Villages and more Villages

Seed #: -1294686194

(Image via Minecraft wiki)

This Minecraft seed will spawn players into a location where, whichever direction they turn, there is a different village to loot. Players will find four villages near spawn, all of which have emeralds located inside.

There will be two plain villages, a desert village, and a savanna village. The player will also find a desert temple close by, with five emeralds and two pieces of horse armor to acquire.