5 best Minecraft seeds for getting Netherite in April 2021

Netherite is the strongest material that players can use to create weapons and armor in Minecraft.

Players can upgrade weapons and armor to Netherite by using a smithing table.

Netherite is a material that is not only the strongest but is also very rare to find in Minecraft. Players will only be able to find Netherite inside of the Nether.

The Nether is accessed by creating a 4x5 Nether portal using obsidian and igniting it with flint and steel. Players will only find Netherite in the lower levels of the Nether, and there will never be more than five pieces together.

Players can create a Netherite ingot on their own, but it will take a couple of steps to do so. Players will first need to find ancient debris (another rare block in the Nether). They will then need to turn the ancient debris into Nether scraps.

Four Nether scraps will create one Netherite ingot. One ancient debris will make one Nether scrap. Players will also need golden ingots to create a Netherite ingot. Four golden ingots are required to make one Netherite ingot.

This article takes a look at the best seeds for Netherite in Minecraft in April 2021.

What are the best Netherite seeds for Minecraft 2021?

#1 All in One

Seed: 376166226

All in One (Image via Sportskeeda)

This Minecraft seed helps the player find anything that they are looking for. Players will spawn near a village, where they will locate armor and materials to make a weapon.

They can then find materials to build a Nether portal and place it near the village. Since the location of the Nether portal near the village is pretty good, it should spawn players close to buildings in the Nether and not in the middle of nowhere.

Players may have an easier time finding ancient debris here due to how good the seed is for the Nether.

#2 Portals

Seed: 1936853593

Portals (Image via Reddit)

This Minecraft seed spawns players near two broken portals. These portals barely need any fixing (just two pieces of obsidian). Nearby, players will find a village that has the materials to create flint and steel.

Once the player enters the fixed portal, they should spawn near a piglin bastion in the Nether.

Diamond armor is the most common armor to find inside, but there is a tiny possibility of Netherite armor being available. Players may also mine for Netherite and ancient debris around the area.

#3 Ancient debris

Seed: 589342802

Ancient debris (Image via Gameskinny)

This Minecraft seed will generate a Nether biome that has a lot of broken debris in the bottom.

Although players cannot spawn in the Nether when entering this seed, a lot of ancient debris will be available to find. They can be smelted into Netherite ingots.

The cords for this debris is - 1011 14 103

#4 Plain Deserts

Seed: -1654510255

Plain Deserts (Image via gameskinny)

In this seed, players will spawn right near a desert biome. This desert biome is a good place for players to place their Nether portal once they have obtained all of the materials.

Players will spawn near a Nether Fortress when entering the Nether portal. They will find at least one block of Netherite around here.

#5 All Materials

Seed: -1071787771213530184

All Materials (Image via Minecraft Fandom)

This seed spawns players with all kinds of goodies, including Netherite.

Players may come across a broken portal in this world. Once the portal is fixed and entered, players will spawn inside of a warped forest biome in the Nether.

Players can also find a decent amount of ancient debris in this seed.