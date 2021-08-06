5 best Minecraft seeds for Netherite in August 2021

Netherite is something that every Minecraft player wishes to spawn within the game. This is simply because Netherite is the best material in the game.

Players will have to find ancient debris or Nether scraps to make the resource. Netherite isn't something they can just find in the ground and mine like diamonds. It must be crafted using other materials.

One block of debris will create four scraps. Players will need four scraps to create one Netherite ingot.

Ancient debris can be tricky to find in the Nether. It can also be dangerous due to all the lava and hostile mobs. Players can enter seeds to generate a world where ancient debris is easier to find.

In this article, players will learn the five best seeds to get Netherite in Minecraft.

Top 5 seeds for Netherite in Minecraft

5) Broken Portals

Broken portal (Image via Minecraft)

Seed: 1936853593

In this seed, players will spawn near two broken portals. These portals will not need much fixing, only a few pieces of obsidian. There is a village nearby where players can craft the flint and steel that is needed to ignite the portal.

Upon entering the portal, they will find a bastion remnant. These structures have tons of good loot inside in the form of chests. Some of the chests will have Nether scraps as well.

Players may not find all four scraps needed to create an ingot, but something is still better than nothing.

4) Desert Portal

Desert Fixed Nether Portal (Image via Minecraft)

Seed: -1654510255

When entering this seed, players will spawn inside a desert biome. This is a great place to start building a Nether portal. When entering the Nether, players will be spawned near the Nether Fortress.

The Fortress can sometimes be difficult to find, so this is a good seed for that as well. While searching all the chests in the Fortress, players would have found at least one Nether scrap, maybe even more.

3) Lots of Debris

Lots of ancient debris (Image via Minecraft)

Seed: 589342802

If players place a Nether portal in the same location of their spawn, they will pop up in a Nether biome that has a lot of ancient debris in the bottom.

There should be a ravine around a couple blocks out where players can find diamonds to create a pickaxe. There is lava in the ravine as well, so they can turn it into obsidian to mine for the Nether portal.

Chords for debris: - 1011 14 103

2) Every resource needed

Ancient Debris (Image via Minecraft)

Seed: 376166226

This Minecraft seed is not only good for Netherite, but it is also great for other important materials in the game. Players will spawn right outside a village in which they can find materials to make armor and weapons.

Materials to make flint and steel can also be found in the village. Next, players can go to the cave nearby to make some obsidian and mine it to start working on their portal.

Placing the portal inside the village will spawn them near a bastion remnant in the Nether. They can find Nether scraps inside the chests, and there is also Ancient debris around the area.

Players may have to search a bit for the ancient debris, however they will not be disappointed.

1) Diamonds & Debris

Diamonds and Ancient Debris (Image via mysticety)

Seed: 604602972

This Minecraft seed is good for both diamonds and Ancient Debris. When entering this seed, players will spawn near a few caves and a broken portal.

In the caves, they can find lots of diamonds to create a pickaxe to mine the debris. They can also mine obsidian using the pickaxe, which will be needed to fix the portal.

Once the portal is fixed, players will be spawned by a remnant. They can find Nether scraps in the chests, and there is also a good amount of debris located around the area.

