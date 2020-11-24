5 Best Minecraft Servers for 1.16

Minecraft servers in 1.16 are an absolute blast to play. The Nether update added a lot of fresh & fun content to the game that the community is loving.

For this reason, we've decided to compile a list of the top 5 Minecraft servers that support Java 1.16. Every Minecraft server listed here is completely free to join & play.

Each of these Minecraft servers include 1.16 elements of some sort, all in varying ways such that there is something here for everyone. So sit back, grab your Netherite armor, and lets jump right into the best Minecraft Servers in 1.16.

List of best Minecraft Servers (Version 1.16)

#1 - PURPLE PRISON - IP: PURPLEPRISON.NET

Image via Purple Prison

Purple Prison is a Minecraft server you may have come across previously. With a six year uptime & shoutouts from YouTubers such as PewDiePie, this server supports every single version on minecraft upwards of 1.7, meaning 1.16 compatibility is completely assured & seamless.

On the Purple Prison server, players begin as a 'New Inmate' and will work their way up through the prison ranks by mining and fighting their way to the top of the server. The server, of course, features a complete set of 1.16 Minecraft building materials for players to explore in their own personal plot of land.

#2 - CRAFTYMYNES - IP: MYNE.FUN

Image via CraftyMynes

CraftyMynes is a 100% vanilla survival Minecraft 1.16 server. CraftyMynes includes several custom ease of gameplay additions; such as teleportation commands, sethomes & arenas.

With a friendly staff team & tightknight community, CraftyMynes takes on the form of a far more simple and straightforward Minecraft server to play on that stays true to vanilla features, reminiscent of the rich history of the game. This server really gives one a nostalgic feeling of the early Minecraft days.

#3 - CLASSIC VANILLA - IP: MC.CLASSICVANILLA.ORG

Image via Classic Vanilla

Classic Vanilla is another brilliant example of a vanilla Minecraft 1.16 server. What's unique about the Classic Vanilla Minecraft server however is the interesting fact they have absolutely zero plugins. While this might sound odd & perhaps a recipe for disaster, the admins of the server actually use this to their advantage.

Due to the server having no plugins, griefing of any kind is absolutely prohibited by the Classic Vanilla staff team, so that players can rest assured knowing their hard work is always safe.

#4 - HYPIXEL - IP: MC.HYPIXEL.NET

Image via Hypixel

Hypixel is the biggest server in Minecraft by far for a reason. Much of this can be accredited towards their unique & custom developed game types, which is evident as soon as one steps foot onto the server.

This Minecraft server completely supports Minecraft version 1.16 to play on and features many game modes but among the most popular with players include Bed Wars, Skyblock, TNT Tag, and Murder Mystery. There really is something on this Minecraft server for everyone.

#5 - MOXMC - IP: MOXMC.NET

Image via MoxMC

MoxMC is a towny 1.16 Minecraft server, meaning that as soon as players join, they can jump right into gathering resources in the full Minecraft 1.16 world. Players can eventually claim a little plot of land to build a home or whatever else they'd like (others cannot build on this land).

MoxMC also gives the option to join an existing town, all one must do is ask the town mayor for an invite. MoxMC interestingly features a PvP toggle system such that players can decide for themselves if they would like to participate in combat with other players, which is completely unique to this towny server.