5 best Minecraft servers for parkour as of 2021 (updated)

Servers are player-owned multiplayer worlds where Minecraft users can meet new people in the game! Servers are free to play/start unless the player wants to purchase additional content.

There are lots of servers to choose from, and players can even create their own. Some Minecraft servers are quite exciting while others are extremely toxic. Most players tend to play parkour servers, however, some of these can be boring.

In this article, players will learn about the top five Minecraft parkour servers as of 2021!

Top 5 Minecraft Parkour servers in 2021

5) Mineplex

Mineplex Minecraft server cover image (Image via xbox)

Mineplex is one of the most fun parkour servers to play on as of right now. This server has been around for a bit longer than others, and it is pretty popular among the Minecraft community.

It offers several different features, however, it is in the top five due to the "Dragon Escape" mode. In this game mode, players will have to face the challenge of eluding a dragon, while using their parkour skills.

4) Parkour Craft

Parkour craft server (Image via apk.support)

Parkour Craft is a very small parkour server in Minecraft, but it still includes tons of fun maps for players to complete.

Once a parkour map from this server is completed successfully, players will be rewarded with in-game coins. These coins can be redeemed in the server for cosmetics and colorful chat tags.

3) Minr

Minr, one of Minecrafts oldest servers (Image via Minecraft)

Minr is one of the first Minecraft servers to come to the game. It's almost as old as the game itself, as it came out in 2010. Despite being old, the server has slowly been evolving over the years.

One of the best things about this server is that it includes maps for all skill levels. Ranging from beginners to veterans, everyone will have a map that best fits them.

2) Mox MC

Mox MC Minecraft server (Image via Minecraft)

This server is full of parkour maps for players to have fun with. Mox MC has its own parkour challenges. If the player successfully completes them, they will be rewarded with custom items.

One can also find other mini games in this server.

1) Happy-HG

Happy-HG parkour server (Image via YourPalSammy on Youtube)

Happy-HG is one of the most popular Minecraft servers in the game. Like Mineplex, this server has multiple game modes that players can choose from, with some of them being dedicated to parkour.

"Slime Parkour" and "Ladder Parkour" are two of the popular parkour modes on this map that players tend to play a lot.

Like and follow Sportskeeda Minecraft Facebook page for more news and info!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul