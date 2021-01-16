5 best Minecraft shaders for high-end PCs in 2021

Minecraft shader packs bring so much life to the game, adding different textures and shadows to the worlds.

Water reflections, realistic shadows, clouds, and sunrises/sunsets are just the beginning of what players can get from using community-made shader packs. Those committed to the game and creating content for Minecraft spend countless hours mastering and perfecting the coding and design skills needed to make such beautiful shader packs. Players must try them out for the experience.

However, some shaders are made a lot heavier and denser than others, which comes down to the quality of the product the players are receiving. Here are some of the best shader packs to download today that require more intense gaming setups and PCs to run correctly.

Top five Minecraft shaders for high-end PCs

#5 — Voyager Shaders

These Voyager Shaders created by Scriptuz67 have some of the most beautiful skies and waters that players will ever see in Minecraft.

It adds so much beauty and vibrancy to the game, making it look quite realistic without losing the integrity of classic vanilla Minecraft.

This shader pack is a must for players who don't want a shader pack that is too overwhelming or different from the Minecraft vanilla feel. The waters are a little clearer, the skies are a bit nicer, but the game still feels like its genuine self.

#4 — Chocapic13's High Performance Shaders

Chocapic13's High-Performance Shaders are for those players wanting an enhanced vanilla Minecraft experience. This pack adds some light shadows, beautiful sky gradients for the transitions between times in the day, gorgeous highlights for the sun and moon, and so much more.

It doesn't change too much about the game, either, so it's great for those looking to keep the classic Minecraft feel while improving their game drastically.

#3 — ProjectLUMA Shaders

ProjectLUMA is some of the most amazing shaders out there at the moment.

While most shader packs focus on making the world more vibrant and a lot more bright and colorful, this pack tries to make the world a bit more realistic. It adds darker shading and reflective waters for a lot more realism in the world.

The skies and water are fantastic, with some of the best graphics out there at the moment. This shader pack is truly a must-have for Minecraft fanatics who love using enhancing textures to make their worlds that much better.

#2 — Continuum Shaders

The Continuum Shader graphics are outstanding, adding some of the best skies around for Minecraft shader packs at the minute.

The clouds look incredibly realistic, the textures and shading for each block are refined to perfection, and players can get so much realism from this pack without the world looking too dark.

This pack indeed produces screenshots that can look like real-life images, as shown above, so players looking for that kind of experience in their Minecraft world should try out this pack.

#1 — SUES (Sonic Ether's Unbelieveable Shaders)

The SUES (Sonic Ether's Unbelievable Shaders) have been the top texture pack for Minecraft players for the longest time.

These textures add so much realism and brilliance to every Minecraft world, making blocks a lot more interesting and three dimensional. Rounded edges, meshing block transitions between different textures, and so much more truly makes this shader pack stand out.

The skies are gorgeous, adding unique definitions and gradients between light transitions. Waters reflect light beautifully.

It honestly has it all and, although a bulky file, is completely worth the download.

