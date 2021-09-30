5 best Minecraft shortcuts every player needs to know

Minecraft is a sandbox game where the player's imagination is the only limit. It has been more than a decade since the release. For the most part, Minecraft is a relatively slow-paced game and does not require the player to react quickly.

However, some shortcuts will help the player get faster and more efficient while playing Minecraft. Some of the shortcuts covered in this article can also be beneficial to them in other ways.

Best Minecraft shortcuts players should be aware of

5) F3+G

Visible chunk borders (Image via Minecraft)

The world of Minecraft is divided into countless different pieces called chunks. This shortcut is used to view the borders of chunks in the game. As slimes spawn in specific chunks, this is highly useful when a player wants to create their farm.

4) F3+N

The usual way of changing the game mode requires them to type the /gamemode command, which consumes a lot of time. Using this shortcut, players can cycle between creative and spectator game modes instantly.

3) F3+H

Durability left on a diamond pickaxe (Image via Minecraft)

Like most shortcuts in this list, this one is a debug screen shortcut as well. When used, it toggles on detailed item descriptions. Players can then see item id, armor hex code for color, and durability left on weapons, tools, and armor items.

2) Shift + clicking on crafted item

Shift + left-click will craft the maximum number of items possible (Image via Minecraft)

This shortcut is useful when the player has to craft something in large numbers. Players can craft the maximum number of selected items by holding shift and left-clicking on the crafted item at once. The crafted items will be moved to the inventory.

1) Shift + Rapid left clicks

Multiple stacks of the same item can be easily moved using this shortcut (Image via Minecraft)

This shortcut is handy when the player has to move multiple stacks of an item from their inventory to a storage block or vice versa. To use this shortcut, players need to select an item, and then while holding the shift button, they need to rapidly press the left click button on a different stack of the same thing.

Note: The article reflects the opinions of the writer.

