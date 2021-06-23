5 best Minecraft speedrunning seeds for Pocket Edition

Instead of the casual ways of playing Minecraft in survival mode, many players prefer to set records by completing the game quickly. This type of play, called Minecraft speedrunning, has become the choice for some veterans who want to top the leaderboards.

The Minecraft world where players spawn can significantly impact performance and speed because structures like villages and strongholds can be located sporadically. The closer these structures are at spawn, the better the chances of gathering resources fast.

To generate specific worlds for speedrunning, players can use Minecraft codes called seeds. This spawns players in a world full of unique features. This article dives into the top five Minecraft Pocket Edition seeds for speedrunning the game.

Best speedrunning seeds for Minecraft PE

5) Ruined portal and abandoned village close to spawn

Ruined portal at spawn with an abandoned village behind it (Image via Minecraft)

Seed: -737846020

In this seed, players spawn right next to a ruined portal and close to an abandoned village. This seed is suitable for speedrunning as players can get food resources and some useful items from the chests present in the village and the ruined portal. Players can make the rest of the obsidian light up the ruined portal using water and lava and enter the Nether.

4) Village at spawn

Village at spawn (Image via Minecraft)

Seed: -895041041

Using this seed, players will spawn close to a village that has multiple carrot and wheat farms along with hay bales. This means players will have a good amount of food for the rest of their speedrun.

3) Village and ravine with stronghold close to spawn

The end portal (Image via Minecraft)

Seed: 1349679922

This is an excellent seed for speedrunning as players will have a village with multiple beetroot farms at spawn with a ravine next to it with a stronghold.

2) Blacksmith village and end portal right under spawn

The village island at spawn (Image via Minecraft)

Seed: 542630838

Players will spawn on a village island that has three blacksmiths and multiple farms. There's an end portal right under the village island as well.

1) The world record seed

Chest of one of the houses in the village (Image via Minecraft-seeds.net)

Seed: 1156391694

Several speedrunners have used this seed for getting 1% Minecraft speedrun world records. This seed also spawns players next to a village with three blacksmiths, with loot such as obsidian, food, and armor.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

