5 best Minecraft survival island maps in 2021

Minecraft Survival maps are where players must figure out how to stay alive, but with only a limited amount of resources available to them.

Players can find multiple different survival maps online, which they can download to play on and test their survival skills. There are even maps that will spawn players in the middle of the ocean if they would really like a survival challenge.

Minecraft maps should not take up too much storage on the player's device, and it would not make it run slower. For low-end devices, the maps could cause the device to go a tad bit slower, but that is expected since Minecraft is a pretty large game to run.

Players can spice up the game a little by playing on survival maps. Listed below are the five best Minecraft survival maps to play on in 2021.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Minecraft survival maps to play in 2021

1) Skyblock

Image via CurseForge

This is one of the hardest survival maps, but it is also one of the most fun and strategic maps to play on. Players will spawn on a floating island and complete tasks from the resources that are given to them.

Players should make sure they sleep on a bed to save their spawn just in case mistakes happen. If the player dies before sleeping on the bed, it is likely that they will not be able to spawn back on the island.

2) Cube Survival

Image via Minecraftmaps

This is one of the best survival maps players can play in Minecraft, but it is a bit complex. There are seven different biomes inside of cubes. In each of these players will find chests, including items that will help the player complete tasks.

This survival map mainly focuses on players using the little resources they have to travel to the Nether and finish the game out from there.

3) Stranded Raft

Image via TheSurvivalGamer

When entering this Minecraft survival map, players will find themselves stranded on a floating raft. They will need to navigate around to find food and weapons to defend themselves from what is lurking around them.

Players will need to find the materials to build a shelter, start a fire, and gather up food to decrease hunger.

4) Deadly Orbit

Image via TheSurvivalGamer

As inferred from the name, this Minecraft survival map will give players barely any chance of survival. On this map, players will spawn inside of a hostile environment with little food. Hence, it is likely for them to die of hunger.

There are enough resources for players to craft weapons to defend themselves, but they should be quick about this.

5) Wild West

Image via Reddit

Players will spawn inside a Western town in Minecraft when entering this survival map. They will have plenty of resources on this map, but most of it will just be gold.

Players will find themselves completing challenges around the town, with one of them being to find a horse.

