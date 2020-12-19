5 best Minecraft texture packs for 1.16.3

With version 1.16.3 released, many players are trying to find new Minecraft texture packs compatible with this latest update.

Texture packs are another way for players to customize their Minecraft experience. Just about everything can be changed in the game; what the character looks like, the world and blocks surrounding them, mobs and animals, the music in Minecraft, and more.

One of the many perks of Minecraft is how user-friendly the platform is, and with that, players are always searching for their newest texture pack, which can be pretty hard to find at times.

Five most suitable Minecraft texture packs for the latest version

#5 - Slight Depth [3D]

Image via Minecraft

Slight Depth is a beautiful texture pack that keeps vanilla textures but adds a 3D element to each block. It is a fantastic texture pack for players who love the way vanilla Minecraft looks but want to spice up the game slightly.

This is a perfect addition to any player's list of 1.16.3 Minecraft texture packs.

Advertisement

#4 - Woodpecker

Image via Minecraft

Players shouldn't be fooled by the name, as the Woodpecker texture pack is not actually about birds.

It adds a beautiful cartoon feel to Minecraft. This texture pack has basic lines and is not super detailed, which is something lots of players enjoy.

#3 - Andorhal HD

Image via Minecraft

Andorhal HD completely changes the look of Minecraft. This texture pack is perfect for players who love medieval, RPG style designs.

Andorhal HD is a very detailed texture pack, making a lot of the blocks look very realistic. It will be sure to take players back in time to the medieval period whenever they launch Minecraft.

Advertisement

#2 - Kawaii World

Image via Minecraft

Kawaii World is probably one of the cutest texture packs in history. And the pinkest, definitely the most pink texture pack in Minecraft.

Kawaii World is a wonderful 1.16.3 texture pack for those who want to die of cuteness every time they play Minecraft. This texture pack really gives the game a happier feel.

#1 - Minecraft 4kids Genesis

Image via Minecraft

Not only is Minecraft 4kids Genesis one of the best cartoon-themed texture packs out there, but it also has one of the best backstories.

Advertisement

Minecraft 4kids Genesis is a texture pack made by a father for his son who would get frightened by the vanilla textures of mobs. The former made the mobs less scary, and the pack evolved into what it is today. And best of all, it's version 1.16.3 compatible.

(Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many packs available, it is an individual's choice to select one or the other according to his/her preference)