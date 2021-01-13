5 best Minecraft texture packs for low-end PCs in January 2021

Texture packs are some of the best and easiest ways to enhance Minecraft game-play without affecting the game's functionality.

Sometimes, however, they are too slow to run on PCs, especially the lower-end ones, which affects the gaming experience. However, Minecraft players need not worry, as they need not sacrifice their gameplay experience for a new look in their favourite game.

Five Minecraft texture packs for low-end PCs

Here are some of the best texture packs that Minecraft players can use that won't effect the quality of game-play, regardless of the type of PC they have.

#5 Quadral Pack

image via CurseForge

The Quadral Pack is a great texture pack for players looking for a cottage core-inspired feel for their Minecraft world.

This pack brings a really homey look to any house or base in the game, making glass a lot clearer, logs and planks a lot more textured, and a lot more definition to various blocks around the game.

The Quadral pack also makes the outdoors look adorable. Sunrise and sunset cast a orangey-purple haze across the world, lanterns perfectly light up any base at night time, and the stars and moon look gorgeous through a skylight.

Download the Quadral Minecraft pack here.

#4 Jicklus

image via CurseForge

The Jicklus texture pack for Minecraft works amazingly well on any kind of PC, and it makes the world look really cute.

This pack has a slightly medieval feel to it, making blocks look a lot more polished and old. Foliage is really pretty, as shown in the image above, and the sunlight shines through any open area in the best of ways. Playing this pack with shaders looks gorgeous.

This Minecraft pack also makes mobs around the world look really cute, making any farm look realistic and adorable.

Download the Jicklus Minecraft pack here.

#3 Epic Adventure

image via CurseForge

The Epic Adventure texture pack for Minecraft is great for players looking for a slightly characterised realistic look in their worlds.

This pack adds a lot more texture to every block and item in the game, making the world really cohesive while also providing an interesting look to each of the blocks. The skies are enhanced by fluffy clouds and gorgeous sunrises, sunsets and moons. Water reflects the sun beautifully too.

This is a gorgeous texture pack that a lot of players who want to try out the heavier textures should really check out.

Download the Epic Adventure Minecraft pack here.

#2 Faithful Team

image via Faithful Team

Although it may not look there is much of a difference between this and a regular Minecraft world, the Faithful Team has done an amazing job in creating a texture pack that stays true to the regular Minecraft look while adding some cute new additions.

This texture pack uses higher pixel rates on each block to make every item in the game look a bit cleaner and refined. There is texture meshing, which can be seen in the image above, where blocks like sand, gravel and grass merge into each other to make a seamless transition.

Moreover, the skies and water are super clear. Clouds appear realistic, poofing up amazingly, and the sun reflects in the sky, making beams of light fall upon the ground.

Download the Faithful Team Minecraft pack here.

#1 GoodVibes

image via PlanetMinecraft

The GoodVibes texture pack for Minecraft works to make any Minecraft world look similar to the Adventure Time television show.

Colours are much more vibrant; the landscape looks almost like it was painted. The Water appears clear with a bright, tropical aqua color. The sky, unlike the previous texture packs, is a solid colour, bearing pixelated, illustrated clouds that float above the world.

This is a really cute texture pack to play with, and players should really check it out if they're looking for a newer experience.

Download the GoodVibes Minecraft pack here.