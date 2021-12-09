5 best Minecraft underwater structures that players can build in 1.18 update

The 1.18 update brought a lot of changes to Minecraft. However, a lot of the game remains the same. Caves and mountains received the bulk of the changes, so places like the Nether, the End, oceans and the majority of all biomes have remained largely unchanged.

Underwater is a place Minecraft players tend not to go. It's dangerous and they literally cannot breathe there. However, it's home to a few of the coolest Minecraft structures in the game. Here are the top five underwater builds Minecraft players can make following the 1.18 update.

Underwater builds for Minecraft players to try after 1.18 update

5) Underwater house

This is the most basic underwater structure Minecraft players can build, but it's a good one. Many players like to build it out of glass so they can watch the underwater life swim by. Doing this near a coral reef is a great idea, too, due to the bright and beautiful colors.

Underwater houses can be really fun to make (Image via Minecraft)

4) Ship in a bottle

This requires players to find a shipwreck, but encasing it in glass, removing the water and making a home out of it is another popular choice. Ships in bottles are really cool, and living in one in Minecraft would be a great use of a shipwreck (besides the loot, of course).

3) Shipwreck house

Shipwreck houses are great, and they're slightly better than a ship in a bottle. This involves leaving the water around the shipwreck, but clearing it up inside and creating a way in and out. It'll be a small base, but it's very impressive nonetheless.

Sam_Sham (Commissions Now Open) @Sham_Saymme I started a new Minecraft world and near-ish my spawn was a shipwreck, but it’s completely above the water so I might make it into a large house boat thing I started a new Minecraft world and near-ish my spawn was a shipwreck, but it’s completely above the water so I might make it into a large house boat thing

2) Sand castle

Usually a sand castle is above the water, but really cool ones in Minecraft are underwater. They can be as big and as expansive as the players want. Sandstone blocks and sand will be required in bulk, but it's a really cool build for players who want to build outside of the box.

1) Renovated ocean monument

This is by far the most difficult underwater build to pull off. It requires killing all the Guardians (or peaceful mode), clearing out all of the water and building a home. Water breathing potions can only last eight minutes, so the process will be difficult, but it's the most impressive underwater build in Minecraft.

Ocean monuments can be renovated (Image via Minecraft)

Which of these is the coolest to build in Minecraft?

