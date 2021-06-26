5 best Minecraft videos by Aphmau

Jessica "Jess" Bravura, better known as Aphmau, is a content creator on Youtube who is famous for her Minecraft videos.

Minecraft Roleplays are played on multiplayer servers where players can act however they desire and interact with other roleplayers. One of the most famous series by Aphmau is her MyStreet series, in which she makes Minecraft roleplay content.

Aphmau's MyStreet Minecraft roleplay series has six seasons with more than 150 episodes. In MyStreet, Aphmau is the main protagonist of the story.

Top 5 Minecraft videos by Aphmau

5) My DAUGHTER Made Me A Minecraft WORLD!

In this video, Aphmau and her friends (ChrisEscalante, Moeka, and Kestin) explore a Minecraft world made by her son and daughter, Joseph and Julia. They try to find concealed treasure and special secrets with some hidden traps.

At the end of the video, Aphmau and the others find the secret boss, who was her son Joseph himself. After that, they go to the Nether to see the new biome.

4)100% INVISIBLE Door To My SECRET Minecraft Base!

Aphmau's Minecraft server has over ten hidden secret bases made by all the players on the server. The secret bases could be anywhere on the server including Aphmau's own house. In this video, Aphmau tries to find every secret base on the server with her friends.

3) Aphmau's BIRTH to DEATH In Minecraft!

In this Minecraft roleplay video, Aphmau lives her whole life till death. But at the end of the video, when she dies, she wakes up to find out that it was all a dream.

2) 3 NIGHTS With SIREN HEAD In Minecraft!

Siren Head is a tall creature that has a pole with two speakers as its head. Siren Head is the creation of artist Trevor Henderson. In this video, Aphmau and her friends defend their Minecraft world against Siren Head's monsters by creating traps.

1) Using HACKS To Cheat In Minecraft Hide N' Seek!

In this video, Aphmau and her friends play hide and seek on their server. But Aphmau decides to make use of rare hacks, because of which she is able to see through blocks to catch her friends who are also cheating.

