5 best Minecraft videos by ibxtoycat

Andrew, known online as ibxtoycat, is an English YouTuber, who is mostly known for his Minecraft content. He plays Minecraft on console rather than PC, and has played every edition of the game but mainly sticks to Bedrock Edition.

He creates Minecraft factual content, features, Let's Plays, ultra hardcore and much more. He joined YouTube in 2011, and is known to have played a wide variety of games since initially joining. He has played Mario Kart, Legend of Zelda, Hearthstone, Call of Duty, Fortnite, PUGB, Portal, Undertale and much more.

For players looking to learn more facts about Minecraft, to see the game played with some twists or to watch someone explore public servers, such as EarthMC, ibxtoycat is the perfect Minecraft YouTuber to watch.

This article details ibxtoycat's five best videos in order of popularity.

Best Minecraft videos by ibxtoy

5) You're Not Supposed To Use This Seed...

When players are creating a single-player world, they are allowed to enter a seed. This can be numbers or letters, and can also be randomized. However, players have never been able to put the number 0 as a seed. However, ibxtoycat shows how to find seed 0 through other means, and it's quite interesting.

The video currently has 3.7 million views and 88K likes.

4) I Tried To Run A Minecraft Server Like A Communist Dictator

In this video, ibxtoycat attempts to make a successful Minecraft server. However, there is a twist. He decides to be very strict about the rules. He makes the world so small that the entirety of it can be seen from the center. He then plans to randomly ban players in an attempt to make other players act appropriately.

The video currently has 3.9 million views and 84K likes.

3) Walking From Russia to America... In Minecraft?

ibxtoycat takes a look at the popular EarthMC, which is a sandbox server for Minecraft where players can venture about the earth - and it is pretty accurate to scale. ibxtoycat adventures around the server, and eventually travels across the Atlantic Ocean with another Minecraft player via an ice road.

The video currently has 4.5 million views and 97K likes.

2) Minecraft - 10 Mobs & Their Weaknesses

While this video is about five years old, it is still ibxtoycat's second most popular video. He takes viewers through many of the mobs and demonstrates how to easily defeat them or expose their weaknesses. He goes through creepers, skeletons, endermen, spiders, witches, silverfish, slime, blazes, wither skeletons and the Wither.

The video currently has 5.7 million views and 92K likes.

1) Minecraft World Record - BEATEN in 95 Seconds!? Analysis

In this video, ibxtoycat shows viewers a speedrun that took the player only 95 seconds to complete. This was done using a few duplication glitches, and according to ibxtoycat, this was a random seed, which means the player got very lucky. This run is incredible to watch, as it is not a normal Minecraft speedrun per say.

The video currently has 9.7 million views and 114K likes.

Edited by Sabine Algur